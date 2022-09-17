JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No NFL team has fewer victories on the West Coast than the Jacksonville Jaguars. The franchise is 3-15 all-time in the Pacific Time Zone and winless when facing the Chargers on the road: 0-4 in San Diego and 0-1 in Los Angeles. It’s one of two losing streaks Jacksonville (1-1) hopes to end when it plays at the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) on Sunday. The Jaguars also have dropped 18 consecutive road games, tied for the eighth-longest skid in league history. “That (junk) is done with and we’re moving forward,” veteran defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris said. “Everything we’re doing is completely different.”

