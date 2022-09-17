Read full article on original website
BBC
Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles
Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
BBC
Emiliano Sala: Pilot told friend doomed plane was 'dodgy'
The pilot of Emiliano Sala's plane told friends the aircraft was "dodgy" before the flight that killed the Argentine footballer, it can be revealed. David Ibbotson is heard in audio exclusively obtained by the BBC saying "I'll be wearing my life jacket" on the journey from France to Wales. He...
