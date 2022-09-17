Read full article on original website
Destin Log
Destin High baseball team may have a place to call home come spring at Morgan Sports Center
It looks as though the Destin High Sharks baseball team will have a place to call home this season. After playing every game on the road last year, the Sharks may be able to use the Barracuda Field at Morgan Sports Center for the upcoming season. After nearly a dozen...
Destin Log
Klutch whips Fenders Collision in Destin Adult Coed Softball League
Brandon Patzig drove in 12 runs on seven hits to lead Klutch in a 37-17 victory over Fenders Collision in the city of Destin’s Adult Coed Softball League at Morgan Sports Center. Patzig clobbered a grand slam, a triple, double and four singles to lead the attack. Klutch trailed...
Destin Log
Destin diver Alex Fogg caught 1,090 pounds, placing 2nd in Lionfish Challenge — by 2 pounds
He reached his goal of 1,000 pounds of lionfish, but missed out on first place by just 2 pounds. Alex Fogg, coastal resource manager for Okaloosa County, pulled in 1,090 pounds of lionfish to take second place in the commercial division of the seventh annual Lionfish Challenge, a statewide tournament.
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
Destin Log
Registration is now open for the Destin Shark 5K set for October 9
The Destin High School Athletics Destin Shark 5K is set for Oct. 9. The race will start and finish at the new Beach Camp Brewpub, located at 541 US 98 in Destin, after following a scenic course through old Destin and along Joe’s Bayou. All proceeds will go directly...
saltwatersportsman.com
Sailfish Caught on Kayak Near Beach
The big sail was caught only a half mile off the beach on a pedal-powered vessel. The sailfish unfortunately didn’t survive the encounter, despite the best efforts of the seasoned angler. Navarre Beach, Florida, near Pensacola on the panhandle, has become a mecca for kayak fishermen. Its artificial reefs...
cohaitungchi.com
Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL
You are reading: Things to do in freeport fl | Off the Beaten Path from Seaside: Freeport, FL. The seemingly simple woods and waters around Freeport are actually quite complex – and threatened. With that that in mind, philanthropist M.C. Davis constructed the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center on his 54,000-acre conservation land, Nokuse Plantation. The center is named after Dr. Edward O. Wilson, whose passion for global conservation influenced Davis, who amassed the largest block of privately owned conservation land in the Southeast. During summer months, the public is invited to the facility where they’ll see bobcats, bald eagles, snakes, turtles, ducks, and birds of prey. But during the school year an average of 100 students a day will attend free, multi-day programs comprised of more than twenty environmental science lessons. The result? Kids learn long-lasting lessons on the importance of biodiversity, sustainability, conservation, preservation, and the restoration of ecosystems.
getthecoast.com
Destin-FWB Airport’s big expansion
Have you ever been to the iconic Swizzle Stick Martini Bar on Okaloosa Island? It’s a local favorite and something you don’t want to miss in this morning’s newsletter. Let’s get to the news you need to know. COASTAL CLEANUP. International Coastal Cleanup a success at...
fox35orlando.com
Here's why Michael Myers was strolling through a Florida beach
ORLANDO, Fla. - Halloween came early this year as beach goers spotted a man dressed up as Michael Myers strolling a Florida beach over Labor Day weekend. Todd Easter said he was at Panama City Beach over Labor Day weekend when he spotted the masked slasher from a condo building.
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
Officials say now is the time to prepare for a hurricane
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – There’s still a lot that can happen with the tropical in the Caribbean. Whether it comes this way or not, it still doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Local stores say their shelves are stocked, but that could change with the forecast. Bay County Director of Emergency Operations Brad Monroe and […]
TROPIC TOPICS: Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chief Meteorologists Ross Whitley discusses what impacts we may see from Tropical Storm Fiona, current activity in the tropics, and much more in this episode of Tropic Topics.
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
Texas man drowns in Destin: Okaloosa Co. Deputies
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating an “apparent drowning,” after a man was seen “floating face down,” and later died in Destin Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. An 81-year-old from Texas was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle just before 11 a.m. […]
Aqua Alert ‘could mean the difference between life and death,’ Destin Mayor says
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A new text notification through the Okaloosa County Sheriff app alerts registered phones of missing and distress water calls in Northwest Florida. The first-of-its-kind alert system is a product of a 2021 tragedy in Destin. David Schink, 61, was lost when his kayak paddle broke at sea, and he was never […]
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
Best suburbs to live in Escambia County, Fla., according to Niche.com
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is the westernmost and oldest county in the State of Florida. Its largest city, Pensacola, is the home to the Blue Wahoos, the Blue Angels and sunny beaches. Here is a list of the best suburbs to live in the county, according to Niche.com: Ferry Pass – 108th […]
A couple is still recovering from home destroyed in the Adkins fire
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Laurie and Paul Shuman’s home burned down six months ago in the Adkins fire. Ever since they have been trying to move forward. “Our lives have been turned upside down,” Shuman said. Everything was destroyed in the fire. This was the second time the Shuman’s had to start over. They […]
getthecoast.com
Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport celebrates new $11.4 million Concourse C with Allegiant Air
On Monday, September 19, 2022, the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport officially opened the new highly-anticipated Concourse C. The new concourse saw a sizable investment from Allegiant Air to help with the expansion. This morning, leaders from around the county gathered to celebrate the ribbon cutting. The Destin Fort Walton Beach...
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
