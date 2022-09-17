ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Comments / 1

Related
Q106.5

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
State
New Hampshire State
Augusta, ME
Business
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Business
94.9 HOM

An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chain Store#Linus Store Info#Linus Business#Texas Roadhouse#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Turnpike Mall#Hobby Lobby#The Kennebec Journal#Harbor Freight
wabi.tv

Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
wabi.tv

Maine fair season winding down

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community

GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
MAINE STATE
nbcboston.com

Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine

A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row

WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
WESTBROOK, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy