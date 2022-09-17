Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
Jay Papermill Announces it Will Close in 2023 Putting 230 Mainers Out of a Job
The paper mill industry in Maine keeps growing smaller and smaller with the announcement by Pixelle Specialty Solutions that they will be closing their Jay paper mill in the first quarter of 2023. Approximately 230 workers will be affected by the closure. The Jay paper mill had an explosion on...
The Top 10 Most Expensive Homes on the Portland, Maine, Peninsula
One of the most coveted places to live in America right now is in Portland, Maine. While some housing prices have cooled off a bit, the housing on the Portland peninsula continues to be red hot. In fact, of the top 10 peninsula properties on the market right now, FIVE...
Baxter, Maine's first comfort dog, prepares for duty
AUGUSTA, Maine — Baxter is an energetic five-month-old chocolate lab that loves people. He's also preparing for a long career as a comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety's dispatch centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. As Maine's first comfort dog, he'll spend his days on the...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
After a Fire Destroyed Their Store, the Amish Community Market in Unity Reopens Today
The fire was a complete and total loss. The Amish Community Market and Bakery was destroyed last January by a fire. It was a total loss and the owners, speaking to News Center Maine revealed they had no insurance for the building or the contents. But they sort of did...
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Two Broadway-area Bangor subdivisions, combined 120 units, approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Permits and revisions were issued for three incoming Bangor subdivisions at Tuesday’s planning board meeting. The first, and most contentious, is a set of 30 duplexes to be built on 12 acres of land off Lancaster Avenue, near Broadway. This was the fourth meeting regarding...
Hannaford to replace Shaw's in Scarborough
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Hannaford announced Monday it will be opening a new store at the Shaw's location in Scarborough that is set to close soon. Shaw's announced in early September its plans to close its Scarborough location at 417 Payne Road. A Shaw's spokesperson said the store's operations would cease around Oct. 8, and its pharmacy would close by Sept. 21.
Two Portland Restaurants Are Two of New York Times’ 50 Best in the Nation
Two of Portland's finest restaurants received incredible national recognition recently. The New York Times has named the 50 restaurants they love the most. Portland fine dining establishments Leeward and Twelve were both included on the prestigious list. Both restaurants joined a list of restaurants from across the country, diverse in concept, size, and age.
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
Maine fair season winding down
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s agricultural fair season is wrapping up - but you still have one more chance this week to enjoy at two historic fairs. The 181st annual Farmington Fair kicked off Sunday and runs through Saturday, featuring livestock contests, 4-H exhibits, demolition derby, midway rides and more.
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
'It was just one big bang' | Earthquake rattles Oxford County community
GREENWOOD, Maine — People in Oxford County reported feeling an earthquake in the late evening hours of Sept. 15, but many didn’t know what it was at first. As of Tuesday morning, 70 people had responded to a US Geological Survey request to report they felt the tremor in and around Greenwood the previous Thursday. Some shared on Facebook that they thought they felt or heard an explosion, not a long rumble.
465 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 465 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. This number reflect cases gathered since Saturday. There are also 3 additional COVID related deaths. Two people were residents of Cumberland County, the third was from Aroostook County.
Woman Dies After Falling 30 Feet Off Cliff in Maine
A woman from Georgia died after falling 30 feet off the edge of a cliff walk Monday in Scarborough, Maine, according to NBC affiliate News Center Maine. The woman was identified by officials as Romona Gowens, 55, of Calhoun, Georgia, according to the Maine news outlet. Emergency crews found the...
Thomaston police expect to ‘set the standard’ for future small-town Maine law enforcement
THOMASTON — Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe is proposing a solution to his department’s staff shortage that’s a first of its kind in the realm of Maine law enforcement. “I really think that we are going to have the most applications we’ve ever seen in this department,” said Hoppe.
World-renowned cancer care facility moving into Rock Row
WESTBROOK, Maine — A world-renowned cancer care facility is moving from Scarborough to Rock Row, just off the Westbrook Arterial. The move will allow cancer patients to receive treatment closer to home. The concert stage that is currently in place is coming down. Behind that, a new state-of-the-art research...
Mainers Are Divided On What’s Being Called a Portland ‘Uber Scam’
Uber (or Lyft, or any rideshare program really) has been a God send to us for years. Whether it's a ride to or from the airport for a flight out of the area, or just making sure you aren't getting behind the wheel after a night out (or a Happy Hour that turns into a few hours) -- it's super convenient and easy to open an app and get a ride.
