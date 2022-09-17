ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Top fantasy picks for Cardinals vs. Raiders in Week 2

By Alex Sutton
 4 days ago
It was an up-and-down Week 1 for fantasy football owners. It felt like people were either scoring 150, or 60. It seemed like there was no in between.

Sunday’s matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders features a ton of the league’s top fantasy performers. Of course, Davante Adams highlights the list after a great debut with Vegas last week.

For the sake of this list, we won’t be including Adams, because why would you ever take him off your bench? He is a given.

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Renfrow did not have the performance fantasy managers would have hoped last week, but look for a bounce-back game this Sunday.

The former Clemson product operates primarily out of the slot, which is a position the Cardinals have some question marks in terms of coverage.

If the Cardinals outside cornerback room isn’t healthy, that will force Byron Murphy to play outside once again. That leaves concern on covering a good slot receiver like Renfrow.

Last week, Isaiah Simmons played a lot of slot corner and did not look good. If he’s put into that role again, Renfrow may be scoring a lot of points.

WR Hollywood Brown

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Similar to Renfrow, Hollywood Brown did not have the kind of first game he’d have hoped for. He was only targeted six times in the game but did have four receptions and a touchdown.

Given the injuries to the wide receiver room, coupled with the suspension of DeAndre Hopkins, look for those targets to increase this Sunday. The Raiders’ secondary has many question marks that the Cardinals will look to exploit.

Brown’s big-play ability is the primary reason his ADP was so high this season. A few targets to Brown in the deep passing game can be a quick 12 points.

RB Josh Jacobs

 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you are in need of a flex start this week, Jacobs might be your guy.

Rushing defense has been an Achilles heel for the Cardinals for the past few seasons. It looked as if that trend might continue after last week.

Maybe it was due to the game already being out of hand, but the second-half rushing defense for the Cardinals was abysmal.

Jacobs, who didn’t have a great first game similar to Renfrow, could be a solid option for a flex or RB2 position this week.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

