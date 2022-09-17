ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
97X

You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb

Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Joliet#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#The Haunted#Haunted House#Chicago Area
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WGN TV

Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail

What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings

After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
ROCKFORD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter

FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WGNtv.com

New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan

A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with his guardian after the child fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
89K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy