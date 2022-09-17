Read full article on original website
Netflix Releases Miniseries Chronicling Crimes of Wisconsin Serial Killer
A 10-episode series that chronicles the crimes of Milwaukee native Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America's most notorious serial killers, was released on Netflix Wednesday. "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" depicts the criminal career and aftermath of Dahmer, told through the lens of his victims throughout. The series stars...
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
You Can Be Literally High In This 420 Friendly Illinois Treehouse Airbnb
Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.
One of America’s Tastiest 24-Hour Diners is in Illinois
There are times in your life when you need to eat breakfast at 3 a.m. I'm not going to go into details but unless you work overnights, it will probably happen most while you're in your 20s. At least that's when it happened to me. Now? Not so much. I...
300 couples from Chicago area renewed vows to mark golden wedding anniversary
Renewing their vows to each other during a highly emotional service, couples from all over the Chicago area were joined by their families during this very special celebration.
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
The One Thing It Took Me Years to Notice About Hobby Lobby Stores in Illinois
For those that don't know, I spend the majority of my time out of the studio making things. Signs, shirts, ornaments, gag presents, wreaths, you name it, I've probably tried to make it. It's a small side hustle for me, but more importantly, I LOVE doing it!. For more years...
$1 Million dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Chicago
It was a great day for a lucky Illinois Lottery player who won the $1 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot on September 9, 2022. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, located at 2900 W 87th St. in Chicago, and matched all five numbers to win the jackpot for the evening Lucky Day Lotto drawing: 7-14-19-29-38.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Illinois
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Young boy in ‘very critical condition’ after rescue at Navy Pier
First responders at the scene were able to detect the child's pulse.
Strong overnight t-storms unleash downpours & hail
What a night! POWERFUL THUNDERSTORMS unleashed downpours and hail over a swath of northern and central Illinois overnight. Topping the rainfall tallies in the immediate Chicago area was the COCRAHS report of 1.89″ in Palatine. Steve Kahn of our WGN weather team and veteran NWS-Chicago forecaster of 40+ years reported 1.88″ in Arlington Heights even as city totals at the airports came in at just 0.44″ at O’Hare and a mere 0.03″ at Midway Airport, reports Frank Wachowski.
Food Stamps: Learn and Play with these Illinois Link Card Discounts
There are roughly three-quarters of a million children in Illinois receiving SNAP EBT benefits, formerly known as food stamps, according to the Spotlight On Poverty & Opportunity website. But many...
Only One Restaurant in Illinois Serves a Burger You ‘Need to Try Before You Die’
Truthfully, I thought every restaurant serves burgers you need to try before you die but apparently this is the only one. Here's the thing, it's not the diner making that claim, it's Mashed. Mashed, is a website specializing in all things food and just recently published an article called, The...
Here’s The Illinois List Of Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closings
After recently announcing that Bed Bath & Beyond would be closing up to 150 stores nationwide and laying off 20 percent of their workforce, company executives have gone to work putting some stores on the chopping block. It looks as though the company might be doing this by thirds, because...
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Chicago Has a Possible Chance to Encounter Severe Storm and Other Parts of Illinois
The majority of the forecast for the Chicago region this week feels like summer. However, there is a remote potential that a few severe storms in western Illinois will flow into the western and southern areas of the region Sunday evening. Severe Thunderstorms moving through Chicago. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning...
New Severe Thunderstorm Warning just issued for portions of Cook, DuPage, and Will counties; valid until 7:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 614 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 730 PM CDT. * AT 613 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER WHEATON, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING WIND DAMAGE. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...SOCIAL MEDIA AND PUBLIC REPORTS. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, NAPERVILLE, CICERO, HAMMOND, BOLINGBROOK, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, DOWNERS GROVE, ELMHURST, LOMBARD, ROMEOVILLE, CALUMET CITY, WOODRIDGE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, CHICAGO LAWN, ENGLEWOOD, SOUTH SHORE AND ROSELAND. THIS INCLUDES... ARGONNE NATIONAL LABORATORY, BROOKFIELD ZOO, TOYOTA PARK, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, HAWTHORNE PARK, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MORTON ARBORETUM, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Police Reveal Few Details After 3-Year-Old Remains Critical From Falling Into Lake Michigan
A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition and police are speaking with his guardian after the child fell into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Monday, authorities say. At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, emergency personnel with the Chicago Fire Department were called to a portion of the lake in the 700 block of East Grand Avenue following a report of a child in the water, according to a CFD spokesperson.
Winners of Illinois' $1.34B Mega Millions Jackpot Come Forward
The winners of the $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket, purchased at a suburban Chicago gas station, have come forward, Illinois Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday, just days before a critical claiming deadline arrived. "The prize was shared by two individuals, who agreed to split the prize if won – and...
Illinois Town Named #1 Best In America To ‘Live The American Dream’
Naturally, we all probably wish we were living the American Dream after watching movies that portray a very happy family with a white picket fence, big white house, and owning everything they've ever wanted. For this one Illinois city, that dream isn't too far out of reach for them! According...
