Fall is a beautiful season to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and there's a unique place in Illinois where you can do just that. The Enchanted Garden Airbnb is a treehouse in Schaumberg, Illinois, which is only about a half-hour outside of Chicago. And it definitely has the look of an enchanted garden. There's a fire pit, 4 ft. deep hot tub, a Koi pond that has a waterfall going into it, a lot of pretty plants, and more.

