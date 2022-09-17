Where to get free (or really cheap) burgers for National Cheeseburger Day

A Dave’s Combo cheeseburger meal from a Wendy’s restaurant in Pittsburgh is pictured on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Wendy’s is offering a deal all week long for National Cheeseburger Day 2022. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

National Cheeseburger Day is almost here, and some restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration. Here are some deals to look out for.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

When is National Cheeseburger Day 2022?

National Cheeseburger Day falls on Sept. 18.

National Cheeseburger Day 2022 deals

Burger King

Burger King Rewards members can get a free cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1 on Sept. 18, per CNET . The deal is available through the chain’s website and via the app.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. Rewards members can get a Famous Star cheeseburger for $1 when they purchase one at full price, CNET reported. In addition, Rewards members will receive double points for all cheeseburgers ordered through the app on Sept. 18.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen is offering customers $1 off any of its five signature Stackburgers on Sept. 18, per USA Today . The deal is only available through the app.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering customers the Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger for $2 through the mobile app on Sept. 18, according to Delish .

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering customers a free Double Cheeseburger with a $1 purchase on Sept. 18, according to the deals listed in the chain’s mobile app. The order must be completed through the app.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free deal with any burger or sandwich on Sept. 18, according to its website. Customers can use the code “BOGO22” for online orders or access the deal in-store.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is giving customers a free Dave’s Single with any purchase through its app, according to its website. The deal is available through Sept. 21, per CNET .