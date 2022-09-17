ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1

OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO, NY
Mary Elizabeth Joyce

Mary Elizabeth Joyce

STERLING, NY – Mary Elizabeth Joyce, 64, of Sterling, New York, passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, New York, Mary was the daughter of William G. Sr. and the late Nannette D. (Davies) Joyce. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time...
STERLING, NY
Phillip Kyle

Phillip Kyle

STERLING, NY – Phillip Kyle, 82, of Sterling, New York, passed on Monday September 19, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, New York, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side for comfort. Phillip was born in Hannibal, New York, he was the son...
STERLING, NY
Teresa Catchpaw

Teresa Catchpaw

PALERMO, NY – Teresa “Terry” Catchpaw age 64 of Palermo, New York, passed away at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Catchpaw; father, Emmett Abrams; siblings, Skip, Trudy, Dottie, and Punk; and step-daughter, Tammy Poulin.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Local Businesses Donate To Oswego Bookmobile

OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers. Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, the Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union and C’s Farm...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Upward Graphics To Host Car Show With Proceeds To Local Nonprofits

OSWEGO – This Saturday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Upward Graphics of Fulton will be hosting a car show at Breitbeck Park in Oswego. This family fun event is free to attend and will have bounce houses, games, music, face painting, and many awesome cars. There will also be a raffle to win a Porsche! Upward Graphics encourages all to join the fun and Think Upward, as all proceeds from this event will benefit two local nonprofits, The Desens House and Victory Transformation.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

2022 Cider Run Brings Road Racing Community To Mexico

MEXICO, NY – Sunday, September 18 2022, saw the running of the Mexico Chamber of Commerce 5k Cider Run. Despite the threat of rainy skies, the annual athletic event went off as planned, sending runners coursing through the streets of the friendly, central Oswego County village on a warm autumn day. Light rain passed over the area as entrants signed in and prepared for the race, but the clouds lifted and the precipitation came to an end as the countdown for the 9 a.m. start approached.
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event To Be Held October 27-29

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the city of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

MacDonald, Sandoval-Albuja Awarded Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarships

FULTON – Larissa MacDonald and Isaac Sandoval-Albuja were recently awarded with Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarships by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary. MacDonald, a 2022 graduate of J.C. Birdlebough High School, is now attending State University of NY at Albany. She is pursuing a degree in chemistry and plans on continuing her education through a master’s degree.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment

FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Fulton Lion Stanard Receives Uplinger Service Award, Two Members Installed, Cahill Presents On C.W. Barrett

FULTON – Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, as announced by President Brett Tallents. “The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service...
FULTON, NY
Fulton, NY

Fulton, NY
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.
https://oswegocountytoday.com

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

