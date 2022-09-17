Read full article on original website
National Grid Employees Take Part In Day Of Service Across Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – National Grid employees fanned out across Oswego County to volunteer for organizations on September 16 as part of the company’s second annual Day of Service. A crew of volunteers painted a back porch at a United Way senior residence in Oswego. Another team served lunch...
Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1
OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
Mary Elizabeth Joyce
STERLING, NY – Mary Elizabeth Joyce, 64, of Sterling, New York, passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, New York, Mary was the daughter of William G. Sr. and the late Nannette D. (Davies) Joyce. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time...
Phillip Kyle
STERLING, NY – Phillip Kyle, 82, of Sterling, New York, passed on Monday September 19, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, New York, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side for comfort. Phillip was born in Hannibal, New York, he was the son...
Teresa Catchpaw
PALERMO, NY – Teresa “Terry” Catchpaw age 64 of Palermo, New York, passed away at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Catchpaw; father, Emmett Abrams; siblings, Skip, Trudy, Dottie, and Punk; and step-daughter, Tammy Poulin.
Local Businesses Donate To Oswego Bookmobile
OSWEGO – The Oswego Bookmobile, Inc. recently received $500 from three local businesses and $250 from six others to support the bookmobile’s mission of empowering children to be readers. Five hundred dollar donations were contributed by Fajita Grill, the Oswego Teachers Employees Federal Credit Union and C’s Farm...
Upward Graphics To Host Car Show With Proceeds To Local Nonprofits
OSWEGO – This Saturday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Upward Graphics of Fulton will be hosting a car show at Breitbeck Park in Oswego. This family fun event is free to attend and will have bounce houses, games, music, face painting, and many awesome cars. There will also be a raffle to win a Porsche! Upward Graphics encourages all to join the fun and Think Upward, as all proceeds from this event will benefit two local nonprofits, The Desens House and Victory Transformation.
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
2022 Cider Run Brings Road Racing Community To Mexico
MEXICO, NY – Sunday, September 18 2022, saw the running of the Mexico Chamber of Commerce 5k Cider Run. Despite the threat of rainy skies, the annual athletic event went off as planned, sending runners coursing through the streets of the friendly, central Oswego County village on a warm autumn day. Light rain passed over the area as entrants signed in and prepared for the race, but the clouds lifted and the precipitation came to an end as the countdown for the 9 a.m. start approached.
Fort Ontario To Host Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies & Mayhem Lantern Tours
OSWEGO – Staff and volunteers at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St., Oswego, will soon be leading lantern tours of the Fort Ontario Military Reservation National Register District. The guided “Murder, Mysteries, Mishaps, Maladies and Mayhem” lantern tours will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday events...
Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event To Be Held October 27-29
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced yesterday the city of Oswego will host the third annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will have a new location than previous years, moving to the east side of the city to include the Train Tunnel. The haunted trail will be in the former train tunnel while other activities will be held in the grass lot across East First Street.
Fulton Common Council Hears Concern Regarding Nestle Building 30, Approves $120k In ARPA Funds During Meeting
FULTON – During last night’s brief Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda. One person spoke during public comment. Fourth Ward resident Amelia Ray expressed her concern with the...
12 Trainees Take Part In Menter Ambulance EMT Academy
FULTON, NY — Menter Ambulance ushers in a new class of 12 trainees for the sixth EMT Academy held at the Menter Ambulance Training Facility in Fulton, New York, running from September 12, 2022 with a NYS Practical Examination scheduled for November 16, 2022. For two years, Menter Ambulance,...
MacDonald, Sandoval-Albuja Awarded Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarships
FULTON – Larissa MacDonald and Isaac Sandoval-Albuja were recently awarded with Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Scholarships by the Fulton Sunrise Rotary. MacDonald, a 2022 graduate of J.C. Birdlebough High School, is now attending State University of NY at Albany. She is pursuing a degree in chemistry and plans on continuing her education through a master’s degree.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: September 11 – September 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton City School District Board of Education met, Tuesday, September 13, when it discussed the first few days of school, enrollment data, and this year’s summer programs. Full story here. Michael Curtis was...
Fulton Fall Fest Returns Oct. 8 With New Activities, Food, Entertainment
FULTON – How would you like to walk inside a hot air balloon? Or try your skill at axe chucking? They’re all part of the new attractions and over 100 vendors, homemade crafts, promotional booths, local farms and civic organizations coming to this year’s Fulton Fall Festival, Sat., Oct. 8, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair of the Special Events Committee (SEC) of Fulton.
Fulton Lion Stanard Receives Uplinger Service Award, Two Members Installed, Cahill Presents On C.W. Barrett
FULTON – Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, as announced by President Brett Tallents. “The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service...
OCSD Board Of Education Looks At Possible Repurposing Of Frederick Leighton Elementary School
OSWEGO – Long term district plans were discussed during last night’s Board of Education meeting last night, Tuesday, September 20, including the possible repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III discussed the four-part Efficiency Study the district hired out earlier this year to examine...
Winners Announced For 2022 “Hooked On The Salmon River” Juried Art Show
PULASKI, NY –The Salmon River Fine Arts Center announced the winners of the third annual Hooked on the Salmon River juried and themed exhibition. Awards were presented during an opening reception Friday, September 9 and the ceremony was also streamed over Facebook Live. The video is still available on their Facebook page for those interested in viewing,
Jared John Clears More Than $2,000 With James Shutts Memorial Sweep At Weedsport Kartway
WEEDSPORT, NY – With the threat of severe weather lingering all afternoon, more than 115 entries hustled their way through the James Shutts Memorial at Weedsport Kartway with Indiana driver Jared John going four for four on the day, taking home more than $2,000. John set fast time and...
