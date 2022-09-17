MEXICO, NY – Sunday, September 18 2022, saw the running of the Mexico Chamber of Commerce 5k Cider Run. Despite the threat of rainy skies, the annual athletic event went off as planned, sending runners coursing through the streets of the friendly, central Oswego County village on a warm autumn day. Light rain passed over the area as entrants signed in and prepared for the race, but the clouds lifted and the precipitation came to an end as the countdown for the 9 a.m. start approached.

