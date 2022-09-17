ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin announces completion of new City Hall ADA-accessible ramp

By Andre Louque
 4 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. – City Hall in Joplin today announced its development of a new ADA-accessible ramp on the west side of the building is complete.

During the past six weeks, construction crews worked to complete the new ramp.

Now that the accessibility is back to normal, City Hall Officials say they moved the utility payment box back to the main entrance on the West side of the buiding.

