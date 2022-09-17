Read full article on original website
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Saturday morning's drawing. "A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Hawkins! #TexasLottery#Texas," the lottery tweeted.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
Your 9 Best Italian Food Options In and Around Longview, Texas
There is something that is so comforting about sitting down and eating a big pile of pasta or the delicious layers of lasagna from an Italian restaurant. Normally after consuming the meal, I will have to take a nap but honestly, I enjoy that part of the process too. Which is why I really liked that someone on social media asked the question, where do you go for the best Italian food around Longview, Texas?
Back in Tyler, TX After Africa Safari, Here Are the Graphic Photos
Very recently I was able to take the trip of a lifetime as Savannah and I traveled to Tanzania to go on safari. And while it feels great to be back in Tyler, TX the trip was absolutely amazing. This has been my wife's dream trip ever since she was a little kid. The trip did not disappoint as we visited two different camps and got to see so many amazing animals living in the wild.
East Texas Methodist churches’ differing opinions leading some to split from UMC
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The United Methodist Church is at crossroads, with conversations and differing opinions around human sexuality leading some congregations to leave the UMC for the more traditional Global Methodist Church. The topic of human sexuality has been around in the United Methodist Church since 1972 when the...
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Bombshell Discovered Near Local School
A bombshell was discovered buried across from Crandall High School on Wednesday. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a call on September 14. The call reported that the bombshell was found at a nearby construction site. The Kaufman County Fire Marshal and Garland Police Department Bomb Squad responded to...
Hayes RV Now Under New Ownership
The former Hayes RV in Longview (Texas) will have a larger inventory at its Judson Road home in the next few months under new ownership. According to a report, Idaho-based Bish’s RV acquired Hayes RV, which started as Paul Hayes Trailer Sales in 1947 in Longview. The Longview dealership...
NETBIO Sale in Sulphur Springs
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its September cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market Friday, Sept. 16, selling 5,618 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. There was a lot of bidding and buying activity over the Internet and a total of 435 head of cattle...
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
Fire destroys abandoned home in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed an abandoned home in Longview Monday morning. The call came in at 3:21 a.m. from the 2100 block of E. Marshall Ave. Longview firefighters arrived to find a large unoccupied home with fire showing on three sides. Firefighters had to get equipment to knock down the home to get to hot spots because it was too dangerous to enter the structure.
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
Driver of stolen car leads East Texas police chase into Caddo
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man led deputies and police from several organizations on a chase through multiple East Texas counties into Louisiana Sunday. Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office say around 8:33 p.m., they tried to stop a vehicle stolen from Dallas on I-20, near mile marker 601. The driver refused to stop and began a multi-agency chase. The car drove west into Gregg and Smith counties before turning back eastbound. Smith and Gregg County deputies and police from Longview, Hallsville, and Waskom joined in the pursuit.
Popular Burger Spot in Longview, TX is Closing its Doors Permanently
A popular spot for burgers, fries, and everything nice has announced it will be closing its doors for good--at least in Longview, Texas. It's always sad to hear about our local businesses closing their doors. And even though yes, Five Guys Burgers and Fries is a chain restaurant, it was still enjoyed by many who passed through the Longview, TX area.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road reopened in Longview after structure fire
UPDATE – All lanes in the 2100 block of East Marshall have been reopened. UPDATE – One westbound lane has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – All east and westbound traffic is currently closed in the 2100 block of East Marshall between N Eastman Road and Delia due to a structure fire. Longview Police have […]
One killed, several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday. The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road. There,...
Smith County fire marshal resigns
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has submitted his resignation. Brooks’ resignation is effective Oct. 1. Commissioners accepted the resignation in a unanimous vote at Tuesday’s meeting. In a letter obtained by KLTV, Brooks cited a need to spend more time with family as...
Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school, officials say
QUITMAN, Texas (KETK) – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun school the next day, and the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let […]
12 People Arrested in Anderson County, Texas Over the Weekend
For the most part getting arrested is not something that people plan on doing, or something to look forward to but it happened to 12 people this past weekend according to the good people working law enforcement in Anderson County, Texas. There is an arrest log that is distributed daily and most times the list involves some people arrested for drugs, drinking and driving, or assault. But this past weekend there were multiple people arrested for more unusual reasons.
