Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.
nypressnews.com
Driver of stolen SUV leads deputies on high-speed chase through southeast LA County: WATCH LIVE
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. (KABC) — The driver of a stolen SUV on Wednesday afternoon was leading sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through southeast Los Angeles County, authorities said. The pursuit made its way on surface streets through the cities of Vernon and Huntington Park before entering Boyle...
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing. According to a release by the Garden […]
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 57 Freeway in Anaheim Area
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area.
onscene.tv
One Hospitalized In DUI Crash | Anaheim
09.16.2022 | 1:59 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a reported 3 car traffic collision. When they arrived, they found 3 vehicles, 1 large SUV and two other vehicles with moderate damage. It appears that the large SUV ran a red light and hit the other two vehicles at an intersection. One patient who was driving a RAV 4 was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. No one else suffered any injuries. The man driving the large SUV is being detained for DUI. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Hyundai, Kia sued in rash of car thefts
Owners of Kia and Hyundai cars filed a class-action lawsuit Wednesday in Santa Ana federal court alleging companies failed to install technology to thwart car thieves.
1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large
A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Male Illegally Parked in Handicap Stall Arrested for Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public. Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall without a handicap placard in a parking lot on the 4500 block of San Fernando Rd. The officer approached the vehicle and observed 26-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Glendale rolling marijuana inside of the vehicle. Maldonado became extremely uncooperative during the contact, and assisting units arrived. Officers learned that Maldonado was on active post release community supervision (PRCS) and had prior arrests for firearm possession. Maldonado attempted to flee in his vehicle but was quickly blocked in by patrol units. After several minutes of communicating with Maldonado, he exited his vehicle and was arrested. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Maldonado was booked for numerous charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
orangecountytribune.com
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run
A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles
A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
Man detained after possible marijuana grow operation in Chatsworth garage goes up in flames: LAFD
A man was taken into custody after a fire at a possible marijuana grow operation at a Chatsworth garage early Monday. The fire was reported around 12:20 a.m. in the 9400 block of North Megan Avenue. Los Angeles city firefighters ran into some difficulty getting into the building from an occupant and several aggressive dogs, […]
Anaheim Man Accused of Fatal Hit-Run DUI in Santa Ana
A 55-year-old man was behind bars today on suspicion of killing a pedestrian at a bus stop in an allegedly alcohol-fueled hit-and-run collision in Santa Ana.
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Thieves Steal Cigars, Cigarettes From Westminster Arco
Two suspects who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and boxes of cigars from an Arco convenience store in Westminster are on the loose Wednesday.
Employees, customers rescue girl attacked in grocery store bathroom
WHITTIER, Calif. — Customers and employees at a California grocery store are credited with racing to help a girl who was being attacked in a bathroom, holding down the suspect until officers arrived. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos of the suspect in a news release, and...
Four Suspects Arrested in Downtown LA Shooting
A gang-related shooting in downtown Los Angeles Monday left one person hospitalized and four suspects in custody following a police chase, authorities said.
Driver doing ‘burnouts’ busted with 11 pounds of cocaine in Garden Grove
Police in Garden Grove located and recovered more than 11 pounds of cocaine Sunday evening after they stopped a truck for driving recklessly and doing “burnouts.” The Garden Grove Police Department shared details of the drug bust on social media and said the traffic stop was made just after 10:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue. Officers […]
Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in crash in Florence
Several vehicles were damaged and three people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of 79th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Only minutes earlier, police engaged a vehicle […]
