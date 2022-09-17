ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
onscene.tv

One Hospitalized In DUI Crash | Anaheim

09.16.2022 | 1:59 AM | ANAHEIM – Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to a reported 3 car traffic collision. When they arrived, they found 3 vehicles, 1 large SUV and two other vehicles with moderate damage. It appears that the large SUV ran a red light and hit the other two vehicles at an intersection. One patient who was driving a RAV 4 was transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. No one else suffered any injuries. The man driving the large SUV is being detained for DUI. No more details are available. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
CBS LA

1 hospitalized after car drives into house in Monterey Park

One person was hospitalized after a car drove into a house in Monterey Park Tuesday afternoon. According to Verdugo Fire Communications, the car collided with a house located on Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive a little before 3 p.m., trapping one of the two occupants inside. It was unclear if the person rushed to a hospital was inside of the home or the vehicle. Their status was unknown. The circumstances leading up to the crash were not clear as authorities continued to investigate. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
MONTEREY PARK, CA
KTLA

Teen recovering after hit-and-run in Redondo Beach; suspect at large

A teen survived but was in the hospital after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Redondo Beach Saturday night. The victim, 15-year-old Lebron Evans, is still recovering from the incident, and the suspect remains at large and is being sought by Redondo Beach police. The teen’s mother, Christina Evans, says […]
REDONDO BEACH, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Male Illegally Parked in Handicap Stall Arrested for Carrying Loaded Firearm in Public. Just before 9:30 p.m. on September 16, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a vehicle parked in a handicap stall without a handicap placard in a parking lot on the 4500 block of San Fernando Rd. The officer approached the vehicle and observed 26-year-old Raymond Maldonado of Glendale rolling marijuana inside of the vehicle. Maldonado became extremely uncooperative during the contact, and assisting units arrived. Officers learned that Maldonado was on active post release community supervision (PRCS) and had prior arrests for firearm possession. Maldonado attempted to flee in his vehicle but was quickly blocked in by patrol units. After several minutes of communicating with Maldonado, he exited his vehicle and was arrested. A vehicle search produced a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, and a broken methamphetamine pipe. Maldonado was booked for numerous charges including carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing a controlled substance while armed, and controlled substance paraphernalia.
GLENDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

A pedestrian waiting at a bus stop in Santa Ana was fatally injured when struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on Sunday afternoon. The driver was arrested and the victim succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning. According to the SAPD, police received calls at about 4:58 p.m. about a vehicle...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Pedestrian hit, killed on 110 Fwy in downtown Los Angeles

A man walking on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was first reported around 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes just south of the 101 Freeway. All northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway were closed for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
KTLA

Several vehicles damaged after police pursuit ends in crash in Florence

Several vehicles were damaged and three people were injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash Monday afternoon. The crash happened at 4:51 p.m. near the intersection of 79th and Main streets in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Only minutes earlier, police engaged a vehicle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

