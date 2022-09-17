The first cards for Disney Lorcana, a new collectible card game from Ravensburger, were unveiled at Disney D23 less than two weeks ago. Now fans who attended that event are rushing to place those seven cards up for auction. Trouble is, no one even knows how the game is played, since the rules haven’t been released yet. Nevertheless, bids for those first few cards are already exceeding $2,000. It’s clear evidence that Lorcana is off to a great start, and an even bigger sign of a coming surge in new CCGs.

GAMBLING ・ 19 HOURS AGO