Polygon
Midnight Mass creator’s new Netflix show has a creepy trailer
The creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass is back at it again, just in time for spooky season. Called The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s newest Netflix show follows eight teenagers living in a hospice home who meet at midnight in a creepy library to tell scary stories.
Polygon
The actors behind House of the Dragon’s power couple know they kick ass
In an episode full of surprising developments, some of the best news from the latest episode of House of the Dragon is that House of the Dragon fans finally have a couple to root for. Though Ser Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his wife, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), have...
Polygon
Let Polygon recommend a horror movie just for you
At heart, every horror movie boils down to a few basic, fundamental fears that touch us all, but there are infinite variations on those basics. Horror movies span a broad range: Some are mildly dark fables meant to make children laugh, while others are shocking stories trying to make adults afraid to sleep with the lights off.
Polygon
How Star Wars has depicted the rise of the Rebel Alliance through the years
From the moment the words “Rebel spaceships, striking from a hidden base, have won their first victory against the evil Galactic Empire” appeared in the opening crawl of Star Wars, the minds of fans raced, imagining the circumstances surrounding that victory. While 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars story presents the canonical telling of those events, the intervening years are filled with different interpretations and tales of how the Rebel Alliance came together into a cohesive force in order to attain that first victory.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Aron be Shiny?
For Sept. 20, 2022, Aron will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Aron can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Aron being in the Spotlight Hour provides you with a great chance to stock up on Aron Candy, especially if you want a powerful Mega Aggron. Mega Aggron was just added in the ongoing “Test Your Mettle” event, so you can grab tons of Aron to help complete the Timed Research and power up an Aggron.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 5 has everything you need to know about the show
It’s an understatement to say that weddings rarely go well in George R.R. Martin’s world, and the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is no exception. The first season of House of the Dragon moves much more quickly than Game of Thrones: Five episodes in, and we’ve already covered a half a decade in the lives of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and his backstabbing royal family. And episode 6 will see another time jump, this one taking viewers forward another 10 years.
Polygon
Exclusive: It’s Geralt vs. the Big Bad Wolf in Dark Horse’s new Witcher comic
Geralt of Rivia is getting another new comic book with some familiar foes. Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics and CD Projekt Red, Polygon can exclusively reveal that the new series will follow the famous Witcher on a fairytale-inspired adventure. The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves will have four issues, the first of which will release later this year on Dec. 21.
Polygon
Andor’s first three episodes solve Star Wars’ villain problem
In the run-up to Andor, the team behind the new Disney Plus series has hit one point particularly hard: This isn’t more of the Star Wars space opera. Instead, the show is the nitty gritty of a galaxy far, far away. In a world ravaged by the Force and...
Polygon
Andor showrunner avoided Star Wars fan service at all cost
If you’re looking for an indulgent Star Wars show chock full of cameos, then Andor probably isn’t for you. The series is a prequel centered around Diego Luna’s character from Rogue One, a thief turned rebel spy. And while characters from across the Star Wars universe — such as Rebel Alliance leader Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) — will make appearances throughout Andor, showrunner Tony Gilroy told IGN that he was more concerned with telling a good story than catering to fans’ demands.
Polygon
Ranking the 9 best stealth games
The stealth genre has grown and morphed since it came to prominence in the late 1990s with Thief. In fact, it may be fair to say that most stealth games now are not fully about stealth — most are immersive-sim-adjacent games that give you the option to be stealthy. How you play through a level, and how you approach every encounter, is up to you.
Polygon
What is the future of Star Wars movies?
Always in motion is the future for Star Wars, especially when it comes to the franchise’s movie business. On Thursday, Lucasfilm and Disney updated Star Wars fans on a development that felt inevitable: The Patty Jenkins-directed dogfighting film Star Wars: Rogue Squadron isn’t happening, at least, not by that project’s planned December 2023 release date. It may not be happening at all, ever.
Polygon
Crunchyroll’s new Chainsaw Man trailer sets up season 1
Chainsaw Man — the beloved and popular shonen manga — is finally becoming an anime. The series will debut on Crunchyroll on Oct. 11, with studio MAPPA revealing a new trailer on Monday. Fans have been waiting for the Chainsaw Man anime for years, with the first trailer going out in June of last year.
Polygon
What has Disney Lorcana borrowed from Magic, Pokémon, Gwent, and Hearthstone?
There’s a saying in trading card game communities: Reading the card explains the card. The same can be said of Disney Lorcana, the media giant’s newest venture into the world of TCGs — especially considering that the game’s developer, Ravensburger, hasn’t released the official rules yet. The game won’t be available until 2023.
Polygon
Mad magazine returns to celebrate its 70th birthday
Mad magazine, America’s journal of adolescent satire, turns 70 this year. The publication will come out of hiatus on Oct. 4 for an anniversary edition headlined by tributes from Jordan Peele and “Weird Al” Yankovic, as well as the “Usual Gang of Idiots” who still carry on the magazine’s many absurd traditions.
Polygon
Apex Legends’ accidental pay-to-win skins are getting nerfed
Apex Legends skins are cosmetic only and offer no gameplay advantages, or at least they’re supposed to be. In a few cases, it seems that there were some skins with iron sights (the aiming device built into in-game model of the weapon) that were a little too good, so developer Respawn Entertainment is altering them to be more in line with everything else.
Polygon
Litwick is finally getting a Pokémon Go Community Day
Pokémon Go’s October Community Day will feature none other than Litwick, the candle fire-and ghost-type Pokémon. On Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time, Litwick will spawn in huge numbers and you’ll be able to grab a Shiny Litwick easily. The Shiny, which sports an blue flame rather than a purple one, is quite literally the perfect Halloween Pokémon due to the beautiful orange Shiny it gets when fully evolved.
Polygon
The high price of Disney Lorcana cards is a good sign for fans of collectible card games
The first cards for Disney Lorcana, a new collectible card game from Ravensburger, were unveiled at Disney D23 less than two weeks ago. Now fans who attended that event are rushing to place those seven cards up for auction. Trouble is, no one even knows how the game is played, since the rules haven’t been released yet. Nevertheless, bids for those first few cards are already exceeding $2,000. It’s clear evidence that Lorcana is off to a great start, and an even bigger sign of a coming surge in new CCGs.
Polygon
There is no song that cannot be improved by Trombone Champ
Trombone Champ asks a very simple, yet radical question: What if you played the trombone?. If you’ve played Guitar Hero or Rock Band games before, then you know how challenging musical instrument rhythm games can be. Trombone Champ takes a similar tack but for the gorgeous wind instrument, and instead of rock music you’ll be playing bona fide bangers such as Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer,” literal Beethoven, and “The National Anthem.” (Try getting those tunes out of your head.) This rhythm game was released a week ago, but it really started taking Twitter by storm on Wednesday after PC Gamer discovered it.
Polygon
Once upon a time, you could buy Snow White-themed bleach and ammonia
Beyond Mickey, Disney’s most iconic characters are probably the Disney princesses. From Cinderella and her missing slipper to spunky mermaid Ariel, the Disney princess is a Disney staple, despite not officially being codified into a “Disney Princess” brand until the 2000s. The criteria for who gets to be a Disney Princess is nebulous (for instance, though Anna and Elsa are both royalty, they’re technically not Disney Princesses since they’re the face of their own brand). But one thing’s certain: Disney’s princesses have always been mega popular.
Polygon
Elden Ring board game on the way from Dark Souls, Resident Evil board game publisher
A board game based on Elden Ring is on the way from Steamforged Games. The British company is the same publisher behind other video game-inspired tabletop games, including Dark Souls: The Board Game, multiple Resident Evil Board games, and Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game. The project will be funded via Kickstarter. No pricing information, release date, or project launch date were announced.
