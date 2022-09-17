Read full article on original website
Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday. Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
Here's What The Note On The Top Of Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Says
The only flowers on top of the Queen's coffin during her funeral were a bright wreath of pink, purple, and yellow flowers gifted by the new king, including garden roses and myrtle grown from her own wedding bouquet. On top of the flowers was a note from King Charles III...
Prince George And Princess Charlotte Walked Behind Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin With Their Parents
Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their great-grandmother's funeral on Monday, walking behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin alongside their parents. The children were among the youngest people in attendance at the funeral in Westminster Abbey. George, 9, wore a suit, and Charlotte, 7, a dress with a black hat. Flanked...
Here Are All The Members Of The Royal Family In The Queen's Funeral Procession
Members of Queen Elizabeth's family followed her coffin through the streets of London and up the aisle at Westminster Abbey in a solemn procession at her funeral on Monday. The procession included members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family, who only make appearances at special royal family events. Only a select group...
Photos Show The Grand Scale And Personal Moments Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey before she was interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The monarch was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, among other royalty, including her father, King George VI. It followed days of mourning since her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, and the procession of her coffin (adorned with the crown jewels) was met by tens of thousands of people who filled the streets from London to Windsor. Members of the royal family were in attendance, along with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden — and even the Queen’s surviving corgis.
The Royal Corgis Made An Appearance During Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Procession And Are Still Very Much Alive
The royal corgis, Muick and Sandy, awaited the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II to arrive at Windsor Castle on Monday. The dogs are very much alive and have not been euthanized, as a viral rumor suggested. The Queen's love for corgis was well documented throughout her life, and she...
Parks, Pubs, And Movie Theaters: Here’s Where People Said Their Goodbyes To Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON — No school and no work on Monday, thanks to the UK bank holiday, meant that millions in London instead joined each other in parks, pubs, and movie theaters for communal viewing parties of the Queen’s funeral. Tina Trott set out from her home in Hull, East...
Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Was Attended By Mourners From Across The Globe Who Traveled For Hours To Pay Their Respects
As leaders from across the globe traveled to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, so did mourners. Thousands of people lined the streets of London to honor the late Queen’s 70-year reign, including several who traveled from as far as Australia and the United States.
World Leaders Piled Onto Buses To Travel To Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral — Except For Biden
Foreign leaders and dignitaries who traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were bused to Westminster Abbey for the service on Monday, but one head of state was conspicuously absent from coach travel: Joe Biden. Accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, the US president, flying on Air Force One,...
