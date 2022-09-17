ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Comments / 0

Related
buzzfeednews.com

Will, Kate, Meghan, Harry, And The Rest Of The Royal Family Gathered For Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

Eleven days after Queen Elizabeth II's death, the United Kingdom held an elaborate, solemn state funeral for its longest-reigning monarch on Monday. Led by King Charles III, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin as it was carried into Westminster Abbey. Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were the youngest members of the royal family at the service.
U.K.
buzzfeednews.com

Here's What The Note On The Top Of Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Says

The only flowers on top of the Queen's coffin during her funeral were a bright wreath of pink, purple, and yellow flowers gifted by the new king, including garden roses and myrtle grown from her own wedding bouquet. On top of the flowers was a note from King Charles III...
U.K.
buzzfeednews.com

Here Are All The Members Of The Royal Family In The Queen's Funeral Procession

Members of Queen Elizabeth's family followed her coffin through the streets of London and up the aisle at Westminster Abbey in a solemn procession at her funeral on Monday. The procession included members of the Mountbatten-Windsor family, who only make appearances at special royal family events. Only a select group...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Louise Windsor
Person
Peter Phillips
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
James
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
buzzfeednews.com

Photos Show The Grand Scale And Personal Moments Of Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey before she was interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The monarch was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, among other royalty, including her father, King George VI. It followed days of mourning since her death at age 96 on Sept. 8, and the procession of her coffin (adorned with the crown jewels) was met by tens of thousands of people who filled the streets from London to Windsor. Members of the royal family were in attendance, along with more than 100 world leaders, including President Joe Biden — and even the Queen’s surviving corgis.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Elizabeth Ii#Buckingham Palace#Uk#The British Army#Navy

Comments / 0

Community Policy