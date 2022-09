Police say a 9-year-old child died after they were struck by a car Friday in Sheepshead Bay.

The NYPD says a 35-year-old woman was trying to turn into a driveway around 2:30 p.m. on the corner of East 12th Street and Sheepshead Bay Road.

Police say that was when she ran into the child with her 2020 Nissan Murano.

News 12 was told the driver remained on the scene and is not suspected of any wrongdoing.