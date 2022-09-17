Yep, that’s a snake in a toilet. Sss….afely relocated by Eufaula PD

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – So, it turns out finding a snake in your toilet is more common than we may think.

Great.

Friday, Eufaula police officers were called to a home with a slithering surprise.

“We never know from one day to the next what kind of call we will receive during our shift. Today was no exception, however, a snake in the toilet wasn’t on our list of possibilities. Day shift removed the unwelcomed visitor and released it to a more suitable habitat,” shared Chief Steve Watkins on the department’s Facebook page.

Watkins shared pictures of the residence’s reptile. Turns out it was a harmless Gray Rat snake. Still, a new phobia has been unlocked for this author.

“In the snake’s defense, he was just trying to reach the homeowner about their car’s extended warranty,” joked Watkins.

And while this may be funny for some, a bite on the backside was thankfully avoided. So, next time you have to do your business, especially at night, check the bowl and make sure you don’t see two eyes looking back up at you.

