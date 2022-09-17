ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
HCPO: Arrest made in connection with Tuesday Kearny homicide

A 39-year-old Kearny man has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday, Sept. 20, Belgrove Drive homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, with one count of desecrating/disturbing human remains, a crime of the second degree. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday, Sept. 20, and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
KEARNY, NJ
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery

A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck

Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Two people hurt in separate Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. In the first incident, a 19-year-old was shot on Market and Summer streets at around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday. He was walking in the area when he was shot, police said. In the...
PATERSON, NJ
Man’s death in Kearny under investigation

The death of a man in Kearny Tuesday morning is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department, authorities said. The investigation is centered around the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. No details were released.
KEARNY, NJ
Victim of Kearny homicide identified by HCPO

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man found dead this morning near Veteran’s Field on Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Prosecutor Esther Suarez says her Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Corey McFadden. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Kearny...
KEARNY, NJ
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn

Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
BROOKLYN, NY
Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
MANHATTAN, NY
‘Suspicious Death’ Probed In Mercer County, Prosecutor Says

Authorities have launched what they say is a “suspicious death” investigation after a body was apparently found in the basement of a Mercer County home. Trenton Police responding to a call for a well-being check found the body in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.

