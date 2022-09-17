Read full article on original website
Related
Hamilton Man, 31, Killed In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor
A 31-year-old man from Hamilton was shot and killed in Trenton on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, authorities confirmed. Trenton Police officers responding to a Shot Spotter activation near Howard and Hancock streets found Keenan Anthony Trower with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest around 7:50 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
theobserver.com
HCPO: Arrest made in connection with Tuesday Kearny homicide
A 39-year-old Kearny man has been arrested in connection with the Tuesday, Sept. 20, Belgrove Drive homicide, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit has charged Elliot Barton, 39, of Kearny, with one count of desecrating/disturbing human remains, a crime of the second degree. He was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Tuesday, Sept. 20, and transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.
theobserver.com
Belleville man sentenced to 7 years behind bars for role in robbery
A Belleville man has been sentenced to seven years in state prison for his role in a robbery, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Judge Patrick J. Arre sentenced Jose Rivera, 58, after he was convicted July 8 by an Essex County jury of second-degree robbery of a gas station in Newark.
Woman shot in head at Brooklyn middle school next to infant, suspect being questioned
A woman was shot in the head at a Middle School next to Marine Park in Brooklyn on Tuesday, according to police. The woman was shot at J.H.S. 278 Marine Park on Stewart Street near Fillmore Avenue around 4:11 p.m., authorities said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Two arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of FedEx truck
Two people were arrested in Hoboken for stealing two packages off of a FedEx truck on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Heather Trautz, 45, of Hoboken, and Roberto Burgos, 36, of Jersey City, were both charged with burglary and theft, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. Burgos was also charged with...
Two people hurt in separate Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. In the first incident, a 19-year-old was shot on Market and Summer streets at around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday. He was walking in the area when he was shot, police said. In the...
N.J. assistant prosecutor killed in motorcycle crash recalled for dedication to crime victims
The Bergen County assistant prosecutor killed in a motorcycle crash in July is remembered by his family as a balanced prosecutor who always stood up for crime victims, but also had a passion for working on bail reform. Avon Morgan, 38, of Ridgewood, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital...
3 teens arrested after gunfire breaks out in fight near NJ high school
A large fight outside a Union County high school after dismissal Monday ended with a lockdown and the arrests of three teens, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
N.J. firefighter critically hurt in motorcycle crash while headed to work
A Paterson firefighter was in critical condition on Wednesday after his motorcycle crashed while he was traveling to work, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 23 in Franklin Borough in Sussex County, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. It was not clear when the crash occurred. The firefighter, whose...
13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says
A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said. Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic...
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
New Brunswick shooting that left 2 dead, 7 wounded was gang-related, feds say
A shooting in New Brunswick nearly two years ago that involved a stolen car and left two people dead and seven others injured was gang-related, federal authorities said Tuesday in announcing racketeering charges against seven reputed members and associates of a gang. The men are part of a gang associated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man’s death in Kearny under investigation
The death of a man in Kearny Tuesday morning is being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department, authorities said. The investigation is centered around the area of Belgrove Drive and Afton Street. No details were released.
theobserver.com
Victim of Kearny homicide identified by HCPO
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man found dead this morning near Veteran’s Field on Belgrove Drive in Kearny. Prosecutor Esther Suarez says her Homicide Unit and the Kearny Police Department are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Corey McFadden. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the Kearny...
queenoftheclick.com
Shatyra Wingate Was Shot Near IS 278 in Marine Park, Brooklyn
Shatyra Wingate, a beautiful Brooklyn mother was shot in the head near IS 278 in Marine Park around 4:00 pm today. (Photos here and here) (Story here) The school went into lockdown to keep the middle school students safe. The Mother was brought to Brookdale Hospital. The media first reported...
Manhattan fatal shooting: Man killed on East Harlem street
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot on an East Harlem street Sunday evening, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 call around 7:40 p.m. found Elias Castillo, 29, on East 116th Street near Second Avenue with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, officials said. First responders rushed Castillo, who lived […]
‘Suspicious Death’ Probed In Mercer County, Prosecutor Says
Authorities have launched what they say is a “suspicious death” investigation after a body was apparently found in the basement of a Mercer County home. Trenton Police responding to a call for a well-being check found the body in the basement of a Park Avenue residence after forcing entry on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
1 killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting in Paterson
A man has been killed and a woman is in critical condition after an early Sunday morning shooting, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said a man, 45-year-old city man, and a 28-year-old city woman, were struck by gunfire on Belle Avenue and Hopper Street at around 1:47 a.m.
Cash, cellphone and shoes are stolen in Jersey City gunpoint robbery: police
Six men robbed a 35-year-old man at gunpoint on Stegman Street in Jersey City, taking his cellphone, debit card, $156 in cash and even his footwear, authorities said. The incident occurred at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, near Van Cleef Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The investigation is ongoing, she said.
Man hospitalized after Trumbull Ave. shooting in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after being shot on Trumbull Avenue Monday morning, according to police. Bridgeport emergency crews received a 911 call regarding a shooting at about 4 a.m. The call stated that someone had been shot on the 600 block of Trumbull Avenue. Officers responded to the report and found […]
Paterson Times
Paterson, NJ
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Paterson Times provides independent coverage of politics, public safety, business and education in Paterson, NJ. Follow for article updates, events and breaking news.https://patersontimes.com/
Comments / 3