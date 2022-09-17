ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Paul Hurst acknowledges Ryan Taylor and Harry Clifton’s contributions for winner

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOMR3_0hzbZN0K00

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst saluted a ‘moment of quality’ from match-winner Harry Clifton following their 1-0 triumph at struggling Colchester.

Clifton grabbed the Mariners’ winner in the 63rd minute when he coolly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, following Ryan Taylor’s fine pass.

It proved enough to secure Grimsby their fourth away Sky Bet League Two win of the season, much to Hurst’s delight.

He said: “We were a little bit disappointed in the first half – it looked like we lacked a little bit of urgency, energy, enthusiasm.

“That was kind of the message at half-time, as in can we lift it? We felt that the game was there to be won.

“We still didn’t get to the levels that I’d really like but at the same time, it’s another away win.

“I felt it was a deserved win – I can’t be too critical of the players and there’s something about them.

“It’s another clean sheet and another win on the road, so I’m delighted with the result.

“With the performance, we could be better certainly but (it was) a moment of quality in terms of the ball from Tayles (Ryan Taylor) and then a very composed finish from Harry.

“It was obvious from the sidelines what he should do; I wasn’t sure if he’d seen it but fair play, he had and he executed it really well.”

O’Hara had denied both Gavan Holohan and Lewis Richardson in a goalless first half, while at the other end Colchester striker Kwesi Appiah was foiled by Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe.

The Mariners had a spot-kick appeal rejected just before the hour after Ryan Clampin appeared to shove Clifton in the penalty area, before grabbing their winner.

Colchester are fourth from bottom after the defeat and head coach Wayne Brown said: “All defeats are disappointing, that one especially.

“In the games that we’ve had this season that I’ve managed, there’s been very little in them and they could have gone either way but we’re on the other side of another disappointing defeat.

“We’ve had 30 crosses into the box and 14 shots, but I can’t think of many times when the keeper has actually made a save.

“That’s something that we need to look at, the quality and it’s something we’ve desperately been working hard at in training, final third entries and final third quality decision-making.

“We need to stop conceding really poor goals and that was another really poor one.

“There needs to be accountability for individuals and decision-making, because when games are that tight – and they’ll be like it every week no matter who you play in this division – we need to learn to take responsibility for decisions on the pitch.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Hurst
Person
Max Crocombe
Person
Kieran O'hara
Person
Ryan Clampin
Person
Gavan Holohan
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Bet League Two#Colchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s name inscribed on to chapel stone alongside those of parents and Philip

The Queen’s name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on the ledger stone in the Windsor chapel where she is buried. The late monarch was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by the King and the royal family, which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy