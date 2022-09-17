ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Steve Bruce left to rue two decisions as West Brom denied win at Norwich

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHaVB_0hzbZHhy00

West Brom boss Steve Bruce felt two key decisions cost his side a crucial victory as he was left deflated with a 1-1 draw at high-flying Norwich.

The Baggies remain towards the foot of the Sky Bet Championship with just one win from their opening 10 games after Sam Byram’s first Norwich goal earned the hosts a point at Carrow Road.

Dara O’Shea’s header had put West Brom ahead in the first half as the away side’s performance went against their league position.

But Bruce was left fuming after John Swift saw a penalty claim turned down and was also unhappy Byram’s goal stood amid claims of handball against the defender.

He said: “We should have won. We have had big decisions go against us.

“It is handball, their goal. Absolute stonewall penalty, it doesn’t matter if the ball is going out of play, Swifty has got a touch and the boy (Grant) Hanley has barged into him. It is a penalty.

“I’m not going to criticise them because I know how hard the job is but we have been harshly done by…I can’t see anything more stonewall than that one.”

Pushed on the Byram goal, Bruce insisted it would have been overturned had VAR been in operation, adding: “It was bloody handball. It wasn’t controversial.

“He was standing in the middle of the goal and hits him on the hand and goes in the net, if there was VAR it would be absolutely blatant.

“The referee again, he has to get that right, he is only 20 yards away from it. Look, I know it is a hard job but that and the penalty have cost us.

“Ultimately if I don’t win games I get my head chopped off, it is the big decisions you want them to get right and we had two against us that in my opinion have cost us and that is being honest.”

Norwich had won six league games in a row ahead of welcoming West Brom to Norfolk but they were below-par for much of the contest.

Head coach Dean Smith, however, was at odds with Bruce’s take on the pivotal decisions from the match.

He said: “What do I think about both? It is not a penalty, if it is a penalty then it should have been a free-kick in the lead up to it.

“You have got to have consistency and you want consistency from referees.

“I’m led to believe it is about a t-shirt line and if it hits the top half (of his arm) he is okay. Then it looks like it is a good goal because it looks like it has hit him above the t-shirt line.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Sam Byram
Person
Dara O'shea
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Brom#Baggies
newschain

Football rumours: Man Utd gain ground in race for Jude Bellingham

Manchester United may have gained an advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, the Daily Express reports, citing The Athletic. According to the paper, United have been keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old England international’s development and even building ties with his family in a bid to beat Liverpool to his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Steve Clarke never lost faith Scotland goal would come despite missed chances

Steve Clarke insists he was “expecting” Scotland to get the breakthrough as they missed chance after chance before eventually beating Ukraine 3-0 at Hampden Park. After a goalless first half in the Nations League Group B1 game, striker Che Adams and midfielder Stuart Armstrong missed good opportunities to put the Scots ahead and some frustration could be felt in the stands.
WORLD
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy