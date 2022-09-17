ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Callum Davidson felt St Johnstone’s game plan worked against Ross County

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=277fR8_0hzbZ7xx00

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson praised his side’s quality on the ball in their 0-0 home draw with Ross County, despite having to name a starting XI that included “two or three” players who were absent from training this past week.

Neither side could break the deadlock in a match that lacked any real spark in the final third, despite the woodwork being struck by both sides in the first half.

Both sides could only muster one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, despite both setting up with relatively attacking teams.

The McDiarmid Park boss said: “I thought we were good and worked it in good areas in the first half. We passed the ball quite well. The game plan worked.

“I thought we were probably second best in the first half but the second we started well and really came into the game.

“Two or three boys today played who hadn’t trained all week. Jamie Murphy was struggling with an injury. Ryan McGowan was struggling as well but managed to train on Friday.

“I got good minutes out of them and we got a good spark from the ones who came on.”

Davidson also confirmed that midfielder Graham Carey was not in the matchday squad at all due to a knee injury.

He added: “He hurt his knee at training during the week. I don’t know how long he will be out for, his knee gained swelling overnight.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was content with his side’s point, knowing how precious away points can be.

He said: “Hard-fought point, good clean sheet. Probably in the first half, it was a bit of basketball, both teams attacking each other, we hit the bar and they hit the post.

“I thought in the second half we came out with real intent and pushed St Johnstone back a bit, and I thought we ended up quite dominant in the wide areas.

“I’m just disappointed slightly with the quality in the final third because I thought that was what was going to win it today.

“We’ve spoken in there in terms of the final pass, final cross, and the final strike because we were getting into great positions.

“At the end, obviously, I threw on five substitutions to try go and win the game and the pleasing thing was the five substitutions came on and all impacted the game.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malky Mackay
Person
Ryan Mcgowan
Person
Callum Davidson
Person
Graham Carey
newschain

Young royals pay fond farewell to their ‘Gan Gan’

The future King, Prince George, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, remained impeccably behaved through a long and solemn day as they bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan”. The royal siblings, great grandchildren of the Queen, were among 2,000 guests at her state funeral and were the youngest...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Vladimir Putin blasts US attempts to ‘preserve global domination’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has condemned what he described as US efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail. Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Mr Putin said: “The objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.”
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Plan
newschain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson replaces Kalvin Phillips in England squad

Jordan Henderson has joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany. The Football Association confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Liverpool captain has replaced Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem. Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three...
SPORTS
newschain

Derby target Rotherham boss Paul Warne

Derby have lined up Rotherham boss Paul Warne for the permanent manager’s job at the club, the PA news agency understands. Liam Rosenior had been backed by Derby’s new owners Clowes Developments to make the job his own after being placed in temporary charge when Wayne Rooney resigned in June.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Kate pays tribute to Queen through jewellery choice

The Princess of Wales paid tribute to the Queen by wearing some of the late monarch’s jewellery to her funeral. Kate opted for the same necklace and earring combination that she wore just over a year ago for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. The pieces of jewellery were...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschain

Queen’s corgis and favourite pony play poignant role in Windsor farewell

The Queen’s beloved corgis and one of her favourite ponies played a poignant role in the final farewell to their devoted owner. The neatly groomed young dogs – Muick and Sandy – one on a red lead and one on a blue one – were brought into the Windsor Castle quadrangle for the arrival of the Queen’s coffin, ahead of her committal service in St George’s Chapel.
ANIMALS
newschain

Queen reunited with Philip in tiny King George VI Memorial Chapel

The Queen has been reunited with her beloved husband the Duke of Edinburgh, interred alongside him in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The King and the royal family gathered for a private burial service on Monday in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, following the Queen’s state funeral and committal service.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
156K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy