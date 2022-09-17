ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 1

Related
thevalleyecho.com

Filmmaker announces 'Blanket Town' preview in Swannanoa

Rebecca Williams, the director of “Blanket Town,” will preview the film for the Swannanoa community at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 7, in the outdoor space behind the former Native Kitchen & Social Club, at 204 Whitson Ave in downtown Swannanoa. Over 12 years in the making, the film...
SWANNANOA, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: Gemelli opens, and Cultura reopens

Had all gone according to plan, Anthony Cerrato would have opened Gemelli, his second Asheville restaurant, in March — around the time his first, Strada Italiano, marked its 10th anniversary. But, as he acknowledges, “Sometimes, I think the universe has its ways of saying, ‘Hey, you’re not really ready yet.’”
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellemming.com

21 Best Day Trips from Asheville (in 2022)

As a North Carolina native, I grew up exploring each of these day trips from Asheville. From popular getaways to locations off the beaten path, I’ve compiled a list of my favorite Asheville day trips for all types of travelers. Because of its central location, destinations near Asheville are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wncw.org

Enter to Win VIP Tickets to the Tryon BeerFest!

We are giving away one pair of General Admission tickets and one pair of VIPs!!. What better way to celebrate fall than enjoying a cold beer in the crisp mountain air amid the changing fall foliage? Tryon’s 11th Annual Beer Fest, presented by Tryon Downtown Development Association and New View Realty, will take place at the Historic Tryon Depot on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 12pm-6pm. Featuring regional and local craft beer, local food trucks, games, continuous live music, and tickets are limited to ensure no waiting lines. Limited VIP tickets are also on sale and include indoor facilities, complimentary hot/cold appetizers, and special beers only available to VIP ticket holders.
TRYON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asheville, NC
Entertainment
City
Asheville, NC
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Meet the Old Fort G5 Trail Collective

Old Fort is a town uniquely positioned to provide incredible outdoor experiences to residents and visitors. The town is bordered on three sides by Pisgah National Forest, which makes up about a third of the total land base in McDowell County. It’s unusual for a town’s limits to touch public lands in this way. “While public land is abundant, the existing trail systems around Old Fort were generally disconnected and hard to reach,” says Lisa Jennings, trails and recreation manager for the Grandfather Ranger District, Pisgah National Forest, and a leader in the G5 Trail Collective. “When we began looking at these lands, we realized that there was a huge opportunity to make a more connected and accessible trail system that would benefit the town. But the most important part was the participation of the community of Old Fort. The community truly came out to support the project, not only with ideas and dreams but with resources, time and funding.” This became the G5 Trail Collective, a volunteer-driven community initiative with the goal of maintaining existing area trails and building more recreational trails on public lands in the Grandfather District of Pisgah National Forest.
OLD FORT, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim James
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Mike Gordon
Person
Joe Bonamassa
Person
Anders Osborne
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Marco Benevento
Person
Karl Denson
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Trombone Shorty
Person
Ron Holloway
Person
Grace Potter
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
brevard.edu

Alumna Alex Perri Invests in the Brevard Community

Brevard College is known to attract students who are assets to the Brevard community during. their college careers and after. Alex Perri `17 is no exception and continues to thrive in Brevard’s. small but robust community. Perri and her father, Tony, announced this summer that they are. now the...
BREVARD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Christmas#Jams#Hiatus#Harrahscherokeecenteravl#The Del Mccoury Band#Chrismas Jam 20
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
my40.tv

About 900 incomplete absentee ballots mailed to Buncombe County voters

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — About 900 absentee ballots with missing information about municipalities were mailed to Buncombe County voters. Buncombe County election officials said they discovered the mistake late last week. The ballots affect some voters in the city of Asheville, the town of Black Mountain and the town of Montreat. Election officials said about 900 absentee ballots that were mailed out listed the candidates for Asheville mayor and council, Black Mountain mayor and council and Montreat commissioners -- but did not include a header indicating the municipality in which they were running for office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who recently moved to Asheville and won $1 million on a Big Cash Payout scratch-off ticket said the prize “couldn’t have come at a better time.”. Jeremy Hartzell, 25, said he moved to Asheville to rent, but now he’s able to...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
exoticspotter.com

Mclaren MP4-12C | Spotted in Waynesville, North Carolina

There is little I can say, to communicate how special this is to me but I will try. I saw this beautiful McLaren 12c in downtown Waynesville North Carolina. I saw this tonight (September 18), also being the day of a funeral held for my Grandma in Knoxville Tn, who sadly passed Monday. I do feel like this is a bit of a gift from beyond the grave, especially since across the street there was a gray Prius with a NM tag (what she drove before she died, and she lived in NM for a bit). She will be greatly missed.
WAYNESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy