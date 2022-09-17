ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Georgia middle-schoolers passed around 'edible gummy bears' that parents fear might have been infused with THC

By Yelena Dzhanova
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BzZP_0hzbYyBe00

  • Chapel Hill Middle School students ate "edible gummy bears" that might have had THC, local news reports say.
  • One parent said at least five seventh-graders ate the gummy bears, according to WSB-TV.
  • The school has not confirmed that the gummy bears contained any THC, but parents fear they did.

Middle-schoolers in Georgia passed around "edible gummy bears" that some parents fear might have contained THC, local news reports say.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Chapel Hill Middle School in Decatur, Georgia, according to CBS affiliate WGCL .

In a statement to WGCL, a DeKalb County School District spokesperson said one student at the middle school gave the gummies to four other classmates.

One of the students said the candies were described to them as "edible gummy bears."

The school launched an investigation into the matter soon after.

"Although it was never proven that the candies contained anything out of the ordinary, the school promptly contacted the families of the students who allegedly received them," the statement from the district said. "They were informed of this incident and what the school had learned."

"Thankfully, no health-related reactions have been reported because of this incident," the statement continued.

Parents, however, fear that the candies might have contained THC. One parent told WSB-TV , an ABC affiliate, that at least five seventh-grade students consumed the gummy bears.

The student who distributed the gummy bears received a 10-day suspension, according to a parent who spoke with WSB-TV.

Some parents expressed anger that all the parents of the school weren't contacted.

"I definitely didn't know and my grandson goes here," grandparent Dewan Green told the outlet. "The parents needed to be contacted."

A CBD expert told WSB-TV that food products containing THC could be harmful to kids.

"That child may experience vomiting, hallucinations, meaning that the room is spinning when it's not," she said.

The school district in its statement asked parents to educate their kids on food safety.

"Parents are encouraged to talk to their children about the importance of using good judgment before eating anything — especially if they do not know where the food originated," the statement said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 85

Melon Evans
4d ago

What made them think or believed that the gummies was edibles if none of the kids that ate them had a reaction to them 🤷🏽‍♀️

Reply(4)
34
DB81
3d ago

So the kid gave some gummy bears to a couple friends and with zero evidence they were anything more than just candy the kid was suspended for 10 days? That makes perfect sense, if I was that kids parents I think id have a pretty big problem with that.

Reply
9
my mind
4d ago

How can you tell if the gummies had THC? If you still have to ask after they took it then it didn't have any. You would definitely know if it was infused with THC a few hours after the kids took it.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Emory opens learning center amid country-wide nursing shortage

DECATUR, Ga. - The ribbon is cut, and now the doors are open to downtown Decatur's brand new Emory Nursing Learning Center, ENLC. The ENLC is what staff at Emory University is hoping will answer the country's nursing shortage that's projected to worsen by 2030. The new center was a...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, GA
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Decatur, GA
Government
Decatur, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Government
WLTX.com

Death of 13-year-old Georgia boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Gummy Bears#Grandparent#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Chapel Hill Middle School#Wsb Tv#Cbs#Wgcl#Abc
CBS 46

Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
ATLANTA, GA
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Former operator sentenced to 20 years for neglect, exploitation

A woman convicted of operating an unlicensed personal care home in Georgia received a 20-year prison sentence on neglect and exploitation charges. Michelle Oliver, former owner and operator of Miracle One Care Center in Hiram, GA, was convicted last week following a seven-day jury trial in Dougherty County on one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home, one count of willful deprivation of an elder person, seven counts of willful deprivation of a disabled adult and 51 counts of financial exploitation of a disabled adult.
HIRAM, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Driver with 2 kids in car shot before crashing SUV into DeKalb County home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County said a driver with two kids in his car was shot before crashing his SUV into a car and a home in DeKalb County Monday morning. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at the scene on Ashley Lane, where she saw a silver SUV with at least twelve bullet holes in the rear driver side door. The car was crashed into another car and a house.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Insider

Insider

597K+
Followers
34K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy