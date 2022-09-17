ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-Year-Old Hershey Driver Dies In Lehigh Crash, Coroner Says

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old man from Hershey died in a Lehigh County crash Friday, Sept. 16, according to the county coroner.

Gabriel Whitesell was behind the wheel when his car collided with another vehicle around 8:35 p.m. on Route 309 near Mountain Road in Lynn Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.

Whitesell, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead just before 9:20 p.m., authorities said.

The manner of death was accidental.

