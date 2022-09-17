Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Administrator brings wealth of healthcare knowledge
SIDNEY — A new Fair Haven Shelby County Home administrator has taken the lead since June 27, 2022, when he was hired by the Shelby County Commissioners. While he is new to the position, he is not new to the area, the job of administrator, or even the Fair Haven facility.
Sidney Daily News
Board approves contracts, resignations
SIDNEY — Personnel items, along with the transfer of funds, were approved during the Sidney city Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night. The board approved purchased services agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center for the 2022-23 school year. The contracts are for a preschool intervention specialist, $97,908.21; speech language therapist, $108,586.61; and instructional assistant services t an additional cost of $238,453.33.
Sidney Daily News
Mutual Federal celebrates 100 years
SIDNEYo – Mutual Federal, a division of First Bank Richmond is celebrating 100 years of serving Shelby and Miami counties. Founded Aug. 25, 1922, Mutual Federal originated as First Mutual Savings and Loan Association with one location and just six employees. Mutual Federal has grown to five full-service bank locations located in Sidney, Piqua and Troy, Ohio, and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. They currently have 33 employees supporting its customers.
Sidney Daily News
Women in Agriculture reflect on purpose, passion at empowerment event
FORT LORAMIE – Guests enjoyed good food and conversation and received helpful advice from the speakers at the seventh annual Growing Women in Agriculture Empowerment Celebration on Sept. 15 at St. Michael’s Hall in Fort Loramie. Commissioner Julie Ehemann opened the event and informed the guests that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
Sidney Daily News
Signs promote ‘environMENTAL HEALTH’ in Sidney Parks
SIDNEY — Signs placed along popular walking paths in Sidney encourage the practice of mindfulness techniques while enjoying the natural surroundings. The signs are a cooperative project between the Sidney City Park District, the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and NAMI Darke, Miami and Shelby Counties. The signs were provided at no cost to the Park District.
Sidney Daily News
Class holds 65th reunion
The Holy Angels class of 1957 held their 65th class reunion on Aug. 6 at the Sidney American Legion. Pictured in the front row are Janice (Klecker) Baumann, far left, Jane (Romaker) Cotrell, Janet (Maier) Born and Mary Jean (Millet) Sherman, far right. In the back row; on the left is Pat (McGrath) Edwards, on her right is Don Weigandt, Tom Dorner, Mike Scully and Ann (Brandewie) Sharp is on the far right.
Sidney Daily News
Hershberger named vice president of retail banking
MINSTER — Alicia Hershberger is joining Minster Bank as vice president of retail banking. With her 15 years of experience in the financial industry, she will oversee all eight branch offices, retail and mortgage lending functions, and the call center. Hershberger looks forward to overseeing Minster Bank’s retail banking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
DAYTON – Celebrating the return of RenFest is a fall tradition at Community Blood Center. Register to donate Friday or Saturday, Sept. 23-24, at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. and get a free ticket to the Ohio Renaissance Festival. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com,...
Sidney Daily News
Learning about bus safety
Sidney City Schools teacher Peggy Jacob helps her kindergarten students off a bus while they were learning about bus safety Monday, Sept. 19. Sidney City Schools bus driver Donnie Chupp talks about bus safety with the kindergarten students in Peggy Jacob’s class on Monday, Sept. 19.
Hiring event to be held Saturday at Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center
SPRINGFIELD — Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center will be hosting a hiring open house for a variety of clinical positions, according to a news release. >>RELATED: Virtual hiring event for field technicians Thursday for Spectrum in Dayton area. The event will take place Saturday, September 24, from 12:00 p.m....
Sidney Daily News
PAC’s first Art 4 Everyone event set for Oct. 20
PIQUA — Art is for everyone and Piqua Arts Council is committed to proving that fact. PAC is thrilled to add another new event to offer this year with their first ever Art 4 Everyone. The 2022 Art 4 Everyone event will take place at The Orrmont Estate, in their brand-new club house, at 1612 S. Main St. in Piqua on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 9 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Food drive to benefit Mercer County
The Mercer County Sheriff's Office will accept donations of non-perishable food items, personal care products, cash and more from Oct. 16 - 31.
Sidney Daily News
Land Bank introduces new board member
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) introduced Roger Wehrman as a new board member at a regular meeting on Sept. 20. Wehrman was formerly the system plant manager of the power plant in Piqua and has experience with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and brownfield land.
Sidney Daily News
OSU-Lima to host Power of Pen
NORTH CANTON — Creative writing program Power of the Pen has moved its district tournament to Allen County with the opening of a new site at The Ohio State University at Lima for 2023. The new site offers a convenient location for schools in Allen and surrounding counties to participate in the competitive writing program.
Sidney Daily News
Senior spotlight
Elizabeth “Liz” Hamm from Sidney has been a member since becoming an employee of the Senior Center in June 1995. When asked what she likes best about the center, “I like the people and activities. There is always something fun to do and I enjoy seeing our members having a good time at the Center. “
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
spectrumnews1.com
Springfield’s newest farm hopes to grow sustainable greens year-round
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — September usually means the gardening season is coming to a close for most growers, but at a new Springfield farm, things are just getting off the ground. In the first few weeks of the month, Square Roots harvested its first batch of greens and herbs, set...
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Comments / 0