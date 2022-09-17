ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
wcluradio.com

AAA: Gas prices drop in Kentucky

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are nine cents lower this week at $3.199, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.199. Average price during the week of September 12, 2022 $3.285. Average price during the week of September...
Field & Stream

Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener

Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wkdzradio.com

Gas Prices Keep Tumbling In West Kentucky

Gas prices are continuing to take their precipitous tumble, opening this week in west central Kentucky nine cents lower than last. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report, petroleum in west Kentucky is now at an average $3.20 per gallon. Prices dipping below $3.00/gallon by the winter holidays is becoming a real possibility.
WHAS11

Optometrist needed to help give out glasses in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Holland Kendall made it his mission to help get eyeglasses to those in need, and now he's asking for an optometrist to help him out in eastern Kentucky. Kendall Vision Ministry has been making the trip out to eastern Kentucky every year since 2003, but this year its even more important to help those affected by the flooding that hit earlier this year.
lakercountry.com

Couple of Russell County sites part of new statewide archaeological database

A new website showcasing more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites around the state has been launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council and State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Two of the sites are in Russell County:. Lake Cumberland Petrogylph: Russell Co., Late Archaic...
kentuckytoday.com

Could hydrogen market be next big thing in Kentucky?

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday he is working to bring hydrogen investments and jobs to Kentucky by working with fellow governors in six states to advance a hydrogen market, supply chain and workforce development across the Midwest region. Gov. Beshear joins governors of Indiana, Illinois,...
k105.com

Kentucky reports first death in 3 years due to West Nile virus

Kentucky has seen its first death due to West Nile virus in at least three years, according to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, with two other positive cases reported in Jefferson County. In 2021, there were three human cases and no deaths in Louisville, according to the agency. In 2020,...
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky has a happiness problem, new study finds

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Are you happy? If you’re living in Hawaii, Maryland or Minnesota, chances are you’re very happy. A new study from WalletHub ranked all fifty states on their happiness. Unfortunately for Kentuckians, the Bluegrass State ranked as one of the lowest. The study looked into various key metrics for each state, including community, […]
wkyufm.org

Highly contagious avian flu detected in northwest Tennessee

Kentucky Department of Agriculture officials are asking western Kentucky bird and poultry owners to be on the lookout for a highly contagious avian flu that’s deadly to poultry after the virus was detected in a backyard flock in northwest Tennessee. A release from Kentucky and Tennessee agriculture officials Thursday...
wklw.com

Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway

Governor also announces Dawkins Line Rail Trail project to begin soon. Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky.
clayconews.com

Three School Districts Slated to Open This Week After Delays Caused by Catastrophic Flooding in Eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY - During the September 15th, 2022, meeting with leadership from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), superintendents of flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky shared how they are working to meet the needs of displaced families and students with issues ranging from internet connectivity to transportation. One of the...
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages

Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
wymt.com

COVID-19 cases continue increasing in EKY despite national decrease

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 cases continue dropping across the nation as communities continue opening back up. The chart below shows a continual decrease in the last few months. Eastern Kentucky is one of the few regions designated in a high-risk area, showing up as red on Kentucky’s county-by-county cases...
