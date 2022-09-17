While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."

