Read full article on original website
Related
Easy Homemade Queso Recipe
Whether you're a diehard football fan, or you spend your year counting down the months 'til March Madness, the World Series, or really, any other big, party-worthy event, there's always a reason to have a menu of go-to party foods. We love trying out new recipes to make when hosting a crowd. Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Jaime Shelbert RD, brings us a recipe for a crucial party treat: homemade queso.
Easy Chicken Pot Stickers Recipe
If you love pot stickers but haven't ventured beyond microwaving dumplings that come from the frozen food aisle, this surprisingly simple and quick chicken pot stickers recipe from recipe developer and blogger Ting Dalton is just what you need! "My family loves me making dumplings. And while some recipes can be quite fiddly, they're actually very easy to make. It's all in the preparation," Dalton says. "Cooking time is minimal."
Ghirardelli's New Chocolate Is Inspired By A Popular Fall Treat
There's nothing better than seasonal candy to get you in the mood for the upcoming holidays. The way a peppermint candy brings up cozy Christmas memories or a raspberry chocolate reminds you of the perfect Valentine's Day date. Candy is not only packed with delicious sweetness, but for many, also memories that leave you reminiscent, adding to the experience of the season. Some of the most popular flavors to take over fall candies include the ever-so-lovely caramel. Nothing screams Halloween and falling leaves like a caramel treat to go with it (via SouthernKitchen).
Caribbean Rum Cake Recipe
While rum can be made anywhere in the world, many of the major rum producers are in the Caribbean, per Thrillist, and this spirit is often associated with not only cocktails but foods from this region. One well-known Caribbean specialty is rum cake, especially the fruit-filled black cakes that are a Christmas staple. This rum cake recipe, however, is much lighter in color and not at all fruitcake-like. As recipe developer Ting Dalton describes it, "This rum cake is full of flavor — soft, moist, [and] with a tang of rum ... It's like eating a piece of sunshine." She does say that even if you're not a rum drinker, the booze in this cake "isn't overpowering [and] really adds to the overall taste."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Creamy Horseradish Sauce Recipe
If you love to dip your beef, then there's no doubt that you have had horseradish sauce at least a time or two in your life. This wonderful sauce has such a distinct flavor thanks to the bold horseradish. And, there are plenty of other uses for it other than using it as a dip for your beef. Many people also love to use it as a spread on sandwiches or even as a dip for french fries or other appetizers. Plain and simple — it's one of the best "dips" out there.
Why You Should Make French Toast In Your Air Fryer
Air fryers are quickly becoming one of the most popular new appliances, popping up in kitchens across the country at increasing speeds. In fact, according to data from The NPD Group, sales of air fryers increased 76% over the course of 2020 and 2021, and air fryer use at home increased by more than 60% in that time.
Sonic Has A Fried New Dessert Item On The Way
Oreo's newest cafe may have opened earlier this week, but Sonic has been dishing out desserts for decades, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. The expansive menu includes everything from shakes and malts to banana splits. You may be tempted to concoct one of these options from the ice cream you have gathering frost in the back of your freezer, but Sonic will undoubtedly have an option that's appealing to you, with more than five different blast options for you to choose from, as well as multitudes of milkshake flavors.
Shortcut Garlic Knots Recipe
There's nothing like a casual Friday night pizza dinner. And what pizza night would be complete without garlic knots? Yes, breadsticks present some pretty stiff competition, but there's truly nothing like the garlicky goodness of garlic knots to prepare you for that cheesy pizza. Recipe developer and health coach, Miriam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trader Joe's Fans Are Adding Its New Pumpkin Spice Cookies To Their Grocery Lists
A new Trader Joe's pumpkin spice product has entered the building and fans are getting excited. The popular grocery store has been cramming its shelves with all kinds of pumpkin-themed items. Seeing all the pumpkin spice cream and pumpkin bisque and pumpkin-everything-else, you might expect to see a picture of Trader Joe's when you look up that fall flavor in the dictionary.
GBBO Fans Were Disgusted By A Relatively Normal Cake Ingredient
Cakes can be complicated to make for those not versed in the fine art of baking. However, even those who do not bake, likely have some semblance of an idea of what goes into the average cake. Like the pies in the Broadway show Waitress, sugar, butter, and flour can be found among the main ingredients, as well as eggs and baking powder to help it rise (per Bake From Scratch).
Why Isn't It Rum And Pepsi?
Picture this: You stroll into a dimly lit bar illuminated only by the buzzing neon bar signs that hang asymmetrically above the pool table, the bartop still sticky from the last thirsty customer on a mission to curb his sobriety. Pangs of thirst stab at your dry throat as you finally order your go-to cocktail — rum & Coke. But then, the bartender snaps back with the ever-dreaded and painstakingly familiar service industry line, "Is Pepsi okay?" For the 64% of people who prefer Coke to Pepsi, no, it's not okay.
Ree Drummond Confessed To A Serious Condiment Infatuation
Ree Drummond, AKA The Pioneer Woman, is best known for dishing out accessible yet tasty cowboy food onscreen and in her many cookbooks. While the celebrity chef may be intrinsically tied to whipping up ranch-style meals that her family loves, she has plenty of food affinities of her very own. If you've ever wondered what The Pioneer Woman really eats in a day, for example, you can rest assured that Drummond loves breakfast and isn't afraid of admitting to a minor coffee obsession. The home chef also has a serious love for cheese, telling Today, "I never met a cheese I didn't like."
How One Restaurant Lost $1.6 Million In Wine From Dine-And-Dashers
Spain has experienced a rise in dining and dashing — colloquially known there as "simpa" — in recent years. This problem goes beyond just the common-yet-unfortunate instances of patrons skipping out on the bill for a meal or two. In March 2017, The Guardian reported that an organized gang of 120 people racked up a bill of €2,200 (nearly $2,000) at the Carmen Hotel in Bembibre, Spain before fleeing the scene. That same month, Time reported that the very same group was said to have repeated their first success at another restaurant nearby, bringing 160 people and racking up a bill of $10,500.
Why TikTok Says You Should Avoid 5-Star Rated Chinese Food
Internet celebrity Freddie Wong may be known as an actor and filmmaker, but this week he became known for something else entirely: The dude who spilled the beans on how to find the best Chinese restaurant. In a TikTok post that has gone viral with over 1 million likes and 7 million views, Wong revealed his criteria for tracking down the perfect Chinese restaurant. In the video, Wong said, "The easiest way to find authentic Chinese food, assuming you're living in a major metropolitan area, is to go on Yelp and look for restaurants with three and a half stars — exactly three and a half — not three, not four ... its the sweet spot for authentic Chinese food."
Olive Garden's Returning Dessert Has The Internet Drooling
If you've been through the bakery aisles of grocery stores or seen restaurant menus recently, you've likely seen the return of pumpkin treats. Although pumpkin pie is a classic dessert in the fall, brands and restaurants are getting a lot more creative about bringing pumpkin into other sweets and baked goods. For example, Trader Joe's fans are running to grab sticky toffee pumpkin cakes, and IHOP's fall menu makes pumpkin spice pancakes one of its stars.
Apparently You Can Buy 'Original' Dunkin' Coffee Swirls On The Black Market
If you're a coffee drinker, then you know how important it is to get your cup of joe in the morning. According to the National Coffee Association, 66% of American adults consume coffee every day, with more than three-fourths of these consumers making coffee at home. That doesn't sound like a bad idea, considering one superfan spends more than $1,500 a year grabbing coffee from Starbucks every day (via CNBC). On the other hand, brewing up your own cup of coffee before you commute to work costs an average of just $85 a year, equating major savings for your bank account.
Breakfast Items You Can Order At Perkins Ranked Worst To Best
The very first Perkins eatery opened its doors in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1958, and at the time it was a primarily focused on pancakes and waffles. Nowadays, the restaurant chain operates much differently. It has roughly 300 company-owned and franchised locations located in 32 states as well as two Canadian provinces, and the menu looks vastly different from decades ago when the Perkins endeavor began. Guests can now enjoy a slew of breakfast options served all day long, an array of burgers, sandwiches, and entrees, plus an assortment of soups and salad. There's even a bakery that makes a wide variety of pies and other treats.
Halo Top Has A Pumpkin Spice Latte Truck Coming Your Way
Even if the weather's still warm, the return of pumpkin spice lattes signals the fall season. The pumpkin spice latte became a fall staple after Starbucks introduced its version of the drink in 2003, and since then, brands have been rolling out other versions of the PSL. There's a lot you can do to elevate your pumpkin spice latte, and Halo Top is making the drink its own by adding the brand's signature ice cream as a key component to the drink.
The Real Reason Breweries Keep Cats Around
For avid cat lovers, finding cats in unexpected places can be an over joyous occasion. Consider a cat cafe: Lounging on a comfortable chair while sipping coffee and petting a kitty might sound like a dream for some. Cat cafes originated in 1998 in Taiwan, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Since then, the number of cafes in the country have continued to grow. A student studying in Japan, Sharla Hinskens, said although these coffee houses are highly touristed, a wide variety of people attend. "I was surprised at the number of local Japanese [businessmen] that were there. I talked to one of them, and he said cat cafes are a great place to relax and forgot about work, so he comes at least once a week," she said.
Rachael Ray's New Partnership Makes Cooking Easier And More Convenient Than Ever - Exclusive Interview
If you've been tempted to try a meal kit service in the past but can't quite decide which option might be best (out of the many, many options out there), you may want to give Home Chef a look — especially if you're a Rachael Ray fan. The queen of convenient cooking recently gave her stamp of approval to a series of exclusive Home Chef kits that include weekly Ray-written recipes that can be delivered to your door — along with all the pre-portioned ingredients you need to make each one — over the course of the next six months. The recipes range from casual, weeknight-ready meals like pub-style burgers on pretzel rolls to comforting fall favorites like wedding soup with turkey meatballs to more date-night-in-style recipes like tilapia piccata with lemon spaghetti.
Mashed
144K+
Followers
39K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0