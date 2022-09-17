Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
fox7austin.com
Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
fox7austin.com
Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
fox7austin.com
Nearby businesses voice support for Crow Bar owner, employees after devastating fire
AUSTIN, Texas - The charred remains felt and smelled fresh on Monday, more than 24 hours after a fire tore through Crow Bar, a popular South Congress bar. Saturday night into Sunday morning, multiple fires were set up and down S. Congress and S. 1st St. Investigators believe they were intentionally set.
fox7austin.com
Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Central Texas
CEDAR PARK, Texas - In Cedar Park on Monday, Nest video shared with FOX 7 by Donna Abitabilo Wallerstein captured the moment two people stole her catalytic converter from the Toyota Tacoma parked in the driveway. In total, it took about 30 seconds or less. Marcus Havins, who lives outside...
fox7austin.com
Austin man not prosecuted after he allegedly hit officer Downtown, Travis County DA says
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County's District Attorney will not prosecute an Austin man who allegedly hit a police officer earlier this year during a fight. The incident happened on 6th Street and was recorded by more than one camera. The DA's decision is now bringing calls for the officers who...
fox7austin.com
5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr. One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious...
fox7austin.com
Austin could be moving from a sellers market to a buyers market
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s once red-hot housing market might be cooling off. New real estate projections point to a large shift in the market by next summer. "We haven't seen this much inventory since 2012," said Ryan Rodenbeck, owner of Spyglass Realty. "Basically, you had buyers under contract for new builds, interest rates went up, and they couldn't qualify, so they had to bail, and a big stock of these properties that were almost ready or ready was put on the market,"
fox7austin.com
Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for killing woman in domestic dispute
FORT HOOD, Texas - A Fort Hood soldier was charged with murder for killing a woman in a domestic dispute in Killeen, police said. Killeen police said on Sept. 19, around 7:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. A preliminary...
fox7austin.com
Missing UT Austin student's family still searching for answers in 1976 disappearance
A UT Austin student who has been missing for nearly 50 years would have turned 67 this month. Brian Vargo vanished in 1976 and his family is still searching for answers.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing 1-month-old last seen with teenage mother
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a one-month-old. Police said they are looking for Jamire Hardin, one-month-old. The missing persons case was reported Sept. 20 at 11:03 p.m. Jamire was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View with...
fox7austin.com
Car seat recommendation reminders for Child Passenger Safety Month
ROUND ROCK, Texas - It’s Child Passenger Safety Month and local medical professionals are urging parents to learn about modern suggestions for car seat use at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. Experts at the American Academy of...
fox7austin.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Ex-wife of retired DPS trooper who shot, killed 2 victims in Elgin speaks out
ELGIN, TEXAS - Authorities have now identified the victims of a double homicide at a home in Elgin. FOX 7 learned new details about the deceased suspect, retired DPS trooper Rito Paul Morales, from his ex-wife. "It's absolutely heartbreaking," said Sheakell Soto, who was formerly married to Paul Morales. "I...
fox7austin.com
More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers
AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
fox7austin.com
Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
fox7austin.com
Deputies asking for help identifying suspect in San Marcos car theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a recent theft in San Marcos. On Sept. 12, around 11:50 p.m., a silver 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen from the 2700 block of S. Old Bastrop Hwy in San Marcos. HCSO said the vehicle was later found in Austin.
fox7austin.com
Daycare incident in Lockhart results in 4 people arrested
LOCKHART, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following...
fox7austin.com
Retired DPS trooper dies in standoff after allegedly killing his wife and 1 other person
ELGIN, Texas - A retired Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot and killed by a Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy during a standoff after the retired trooper allegedly shot and killed his wife and one other person. The incident took place in the afternoon on Sept. 17 in...
fox7austin.com
City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main
KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
