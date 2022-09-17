AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s once red-hot housing market might be cooling off. New real estate projections point to a large shift in the market by next summer. "We haven't seen this much inventory since 2012," said Ryan Rodenbeck, owner of Spyglass Realty. "Basically, you had buyers under contract for new builds, interest rates went up, and they couldn't qualify, so they had to bail, and a big stock of these properties that were almost ready or ready was put on the market,"

