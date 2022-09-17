ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person killed in East Austin auto-pedestrian crash

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after being hit by a car in East Austin. The crash happened at Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard on September 18. First responders arrived and found one adult with life-threatening injuries. The person was declared dead at the scene. No other information...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigating after 11-year-old boy shot in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder Tuesday night. Police said it happened on the 1300 block of East 3rd Street. The call came in at 11:32 p.m. The child's sister, who didn't want to be identified for safety reasons, says...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Catalytic converter thefts continue to be an issue in Central Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - In Cedar Park on Monday, Nest video shared with FOX 7 by Donna Abitabilo Wallerstein captured the moment two people stole her catalytic converter from the Toyota Tacoma parked in the driveway. In total, it took about 30 seconds or less. Marcus Havins, who lives outside...
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash in East Austin: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - Five people were injured following a four-vehicle crash in East Austin Tuesday night. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Dr. One adult was declared a trauma alert, and three teenagers have serious...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin could be moving from a sellers market to a buyers market

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin’s once red-hot housing market might be cooling off. New real estate projections point to a large shift in the market by next summer. "We haven't seen this much inventory since 2012," said Ryan Rodenbeck, owner of Spyglass Realty. "Basically, you had buyers under contract for new builds, interest rates went up, and they couldn't qualify, so they had to bail, and a big stock of these properties that were almost ready or ready was put on the market,"
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing 1-month-old last seen with teenage mother

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a one-month-old. Police said they are looking for Jamire Hardin, one-month-old. The missing persons case was reported Sept. 20 at 11:03 p.m. Jamire was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek View with...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Car seat recommendation reminders for Child Passenger Safety Month

ROUND ROCK, Texas - It’s Child Passenger Safety Month and local medical professionals are urging parents to learn about modern suggestions for car seat use at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center. Car crashes are the leading cause of death for children. Experts at the American Academy of...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

More than $230K recovered in back wages for 274 Black's Barbecue workers

AUSTIN, Texas - The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black’s Barbecue Inc. This comes after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers, a practice not allowed by federal law. Investigators with the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man accused of intentionally setting at least 15 fires in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says it believes it has found the man responsible for intentionally setting fires in South Austin. AFD says 42-year-old John Adam Henry was taken into custody on September 18, and he has been booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation into the...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Daycare incident in Lockhart results in 4 people arrested

LOCKHART, Texas - Four people have been arrested in connection with a daycare investigation in Lockhart. The City of Lockhart said on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Lockhart police arrested three people in connection to an incident that happened at the Children's Center of Lockhart, also known as Connie's Kidz. The following...
LOCKHART, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Kyle crews work to repair broken water main

KYLE, Texas - City of Kyle crews are working to repair a broken waterline main Tuesday evening. The city said the broken waterline is on Star of Texas Dr. Residents of Star of Texas Dr. between Solado Dr. and Burleson St., and residents on Rodeo Cove, may experience interruptions in their water service while repairs are made.
KYLE, TX

