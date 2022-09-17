ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Candidates to top Arizona election job to face off in debate

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and has former President Donald Trump’s endorsement will spar with the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County Thursday evening as they both seek the state’s top election post. State Rep. Mark Finchem...
Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday's highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius)...
NY WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Wyoming County in western New York... Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York... Southeastern Erie County in western New York... Southern Livingston County in...
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM Thursday to 5 PM PDT...
