Janet passed away quietly while at home under hospice with five of her six children by her side in Hayden. Janet was born in Ohio to Carl & Josephine Lightfoot. She moved to California in the 1960’s where she met Bill Layman, the love of her life. They were together 45 years until he passed on 7/31/12. She was adored by all. She raised six kids plus worked full time. After the kids had grown, they moved to Bend, Oregon to retire. After a few years moved on to Twin Falls, Idaho, then on to Cody, Wyoming. They liked to snowbird in Tucson, Arizona, so they worked summers to play in winter. Two years after Bill had passed, Janet’s family moved her to Hayden, Colorado to be closer to them. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Josephine, her sister Barb, Beloved husband Bill and two grandsons Eli and Jeremy. Survived by six children Ron (Leona) Cunningham, Ohio, Patty Hoyt, Colorado, Brenda (Tom) Bowlin, Oregon, Jim (Karen Finley) Cunningham, Oregon, Kim Cunningham, Colorado, and Jeff Cunningham, Colorado, Along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, Sister Ann, and Brother Joe, Ohio, plus nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be at Hayden Cemetery, Colorado Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.

