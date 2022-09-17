Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors soccer snaps losing streak with shutout victory
Coming off three straight losses, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team took its second shutout win of the season, beating Palisade 3-0 at home on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Sailors put pressure on the visiting Bulldogs early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half to create a near insurmountable lead.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Rams volleyball drops sixth straight game
The Soroco volleyball team hit a rough patch in its season and despite staying competitive in the majority of games, the Rams have lost six consecutive matches. Playing against Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 17, Soroco lost in straight sets for just the second time this season as the team falls to a 1-8 record.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets
Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play. The girls will be back...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball earns first league win of the year
Steamboat Springs volleyball took to Frisco for a match against Summit on Saturday, Sept. 17. After dominating the opening set, the Sailors dropped the second set to even the match at one set apiece. The Steamboat girls found it inside of themselves to fight hard, winning the final two sets and the match 3-1.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat swim team hires new coach following Worsley retirement
The Steamboat Springs Swim Team has a new coach in Charlie Coates. Upon the retirement of legendary Steamboat Springs swim team coach, Patti Worsley, the Old Town Hot Springs had big shoes to fill for the new coaching position. After a series of interviews and discussions, the team officially brought...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Obituary: Janet Layman
Janet passed away quietly while at home under hospice with five of her six children by her side in Hayden. Janet was born in Ohio to Carl & Josephine Lightfoot. She moved to California in the 1960’s where she met Bill Layman, the love of her life. They were together 45 years until he passed on 7/31/12. She was adored by all. She raised six kids plus worked full time. After the kids had grown, they moved to Bend, Oregon to retire. After a few years moved on to Twin Falls, Idaho, then on to Cody, Wyoming. They liked to snowbird in Tucson, Arizona, so they worked summers to play in winter. Two years after Bill had passed, Janet’s family moved her to Hayden, Colorado to be closer to them. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Josephine, her sister Barb, Beloved husband Bill and two grandsons Eli and Jeremy. Survived by six children Ron (Leona) Cunningham, Ohio, Patty Hoyt, Colorado, Brenda (Tom) Bowlin, Oregon, Jim (Karen Finley) Cunningham, Oregon, Kim Cunningham, Colorado, and Jeff Cunningham, Colorado, Along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, Sister Ann, and Brother Joe, Ohio, plus nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be at Hayden Cemetery, Colorado Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Six bears euthanized in Routt County this summer, but overall encounters are down
Six bears were euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials across the greater Routt County area so far in the summer of 2022 after entering homes for food rewards, officials reported this week. Christy Bubenheim, educator for the local CPW Bear Aware program, said the Region 10 office in Steamboat...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tickets on sale for 2023 WinterWonderGrass
Tickets are on sale for the WinterWonderGrass Festival that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Colorado on March 3-5. Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters will lead the lineup that includes The Lil Smokies, Trout Steak Revival and Buffalo Commons. Tickets range from $249 to $899 for the event that...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘We were an island of care’: Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week
The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services. Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s healthcare.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Public invited to water resilience conference at Colorado Mountain College this week
This year’s fifth annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous focusing on the topic “Enhanced Observations for Water Resilience in the Yampa River Basin” will be hosted Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs. The educational water resources event is free and open to the public, but community members are asked to register online at yvsc.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Students from Yampa to Maybell learn importance of river in first youth water summit
More than 400 students from Yampa to Maybell gathered in Hayden on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to learn about something none of them can live without. The first-ever Yampa Youth Water Festival presented by the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District brought together every class of fifth graders in Routt and Moffat counties to learn about the Yampa River, how the water is used, and how they can preserve it as a resource for generations to come.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Wet weather prompts Routt County to drop recently imposed fire restrictions
With wet weather in the forecast and increased fuel moisture levels, Routt County Commissioners voted Tuesday, Sept. 20, to rescind Stage 1 fire restrictions that were imposed just two weeks ago. The change is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in all private and state lands in the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Housing Authority considers buying Whitehaven Mobile Home Park
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority will consider making an offer on the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park during a virtual special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. The housing authority’s board of directors will meet over Zoom at 11 a.m. to discuss a “resolution to authorize making an offer to purchase Whitehaven Mobile Home Park,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
City Council hesitates to grant Steamboat Chamber’s full funding request
The Steamboat Springs Chamber asked City Council for nearly $1,000,000 in its annual funding request on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. “Our proposal is $975,000 split 50/50 between destination management messaging and destination promotion,” said Laura Soard, the Chamber’s marketing director, who was put in charge of representing the Chamber’s request to City Council.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Expansion of Yampa River Core Trail westward getting closer to reality
Expanding the Yampa River Core Trail is getting closer to a reality, as local officials have identified more than half the funding needed to connect western neighborhoods to the rest of town. The expansion — which is being called Multi-Modal Trail West, though it is still casually being referred to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Police volunteer program in full swing
The Steamboat Springs Police Department’s first volunteer program, Volunteers in Police Service, is barely a month old, but is already seeing traction. “We know not everyone has the time to become a police officer, but many are interested in helping our team and our city,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a press release.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Monday Medical: Help for incontinence is easily treated in an outpatient setting
A medical malady that both women and men share as they age is urinary incontinence. Many also share a reluctance to discuss it with their provider — men more than woman, although more women suffer from it (about 30 percent of older women compared to about 15 percent of men).
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Man charged in January shooting south of Steamboat claims self-defense in motion to dismiss case
The Routt County man charged in the shooting of an unarmed man outside his home in January says the shooting was in self-defense, according to a motion to dismiss the case filed by defense lawyers on Friday, Sept. 16. William Bryce Scholle, 40, was charged with two felonies — first-degree...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Chamber webinar looks to open doors for those looking for employee housing solutions
Sarah Leonard understands that a webinar is not going to solve the housing crisis, but it will provide an opportunity for the Steamboat Springs Chamber to bring people together to address the issues. “I don’t know that the chamber is going to solve the problems, but we’re definitely trying to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week
Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
