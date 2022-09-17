ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayden, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sailors soccer snaps losing streak with shutout victory

Coming off three straight losses, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team took its second shutout win of the season, beating Palisade 3-0 at home on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Sailors put pressure on the visiting Bulldogs early, scoring all three of their goals in the first half to create a near insurmountable lead.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Rams volleyball drops sixth straight game

The Soroco volleyball team hit a rough patch in its season and despite staying competitive in the majority of games, the Rams have lost six consecutive matches. Playing against Meeker on Saturday, Sept. 17, Soroco lost in straight sets for just the second time this season as the team falls to a 1-8 record.
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Hayden volleyball defeats North Park in straight sets

Hayden volleyball traveled to Walden for a match against North Park on Friday, Sept. 16. The Tigers dominated for the full game, winning all three sets and earning their sixth victory of the year to improve to a 6-4 record and 2-2 in league play. The girls will be back...
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball earns first league win of the year

Steamboat Springs volleyball took to Frisco for a match against Summit on Saturday, Sept. 17. After dominating the opening set, the Sailors dropped the second set to even the match at one set apiece. The Steamboat girls found it inside of themselves to fight hard, winning the final two sets and the match 3-1.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Hayden, CO
Sports
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat swim team hires new coach following Worsley retirement

The Steamboat Springs Swim Team has a new coach in Charlie Coates. Upon the retirement of legendary Steamboat Springs swim team coach, Patti Worsley, the Old Town Hot Springs had big shoes to fill for the new coaching position. After a series of interviews and discussions, the team officially brought...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Obituary: Janet Layman

Janet passed away quietly while at home under hospice with five of her six children by her side in Hayden. Janet was born in Ohio to Carl & Josephine Lightfoot. She moved to California in the 1960’s where she met Bill Layman, the love of her life. They were together 45 years until he passed on 7/31/12. She was adored by all. She raised six kids plus worked full time. After the kids had grown, they moved to Bend, Oregon to retire. After a few years moved on to Twin Falls, Idaho, then on to Cody, Wyoming. They liked to snowbird in Tucson, Arizona, so they worked summers to play in winter. Two years after Bill had passed, Janet’s family moved her to Hayden, Colorado to be closer to them. She is preceded in death by her parents Carl & Josephine, her sister Barb, Beloved husband Bill and two grandsons Eli and Jeremy. Survived by six children Ron (Leona) Cunningham, Ohio, Patty Hoyt, Colorado, Brenda (Tom) Bowlin, Oregon, Jim (Karen Finley) Cunningham, Oregon, Kim Cunningham, Colorado, and Jeff Cunningham, Colorado, Along with thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren, Sister Ann, and Brother Joe, Ohio, plus nieces and nephews. A small graveside service will be at Hayden Cemetery, Colorado Saturday September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tickets on sale for 2023 WinterWonderGrass

Tickets are on sale for the WinterWonderGrass Festival that will celebrate its 10th anniversary in Colorado on March 3-5. Greensky Bluegrass and The Infamous Stringdusters will lead the lineup that includes The Lil Smokies, Trout Steak Revival and Buffalo Commons. Tickets range from $249 to $899 for the event that...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘We were an island of care’: Steamboat Planned Parenthood abruptly closed last week

The abrupt closure of Planned Parenthood’s location in Steamboat Springs last week has forced as many as 500 local patients to look elsewhere for services. Officials with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains said the closure of the clinic in Steamboat was for a variety of reasons amid a “rapidly changing landscape” for women’s healthcare.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Public invited to water resilience conference at Colorado Mountain College this week

This year’s fifth annual Yampa Basin Rendezvous focusing on the topic “Enhanced Observations for Water Resilience in the Yampa River Basin” will be hosted Thursday, Sept. 22, and Friday, Sept. 23, at Colorado Mountain College in Steamboat Springs. The educational water resources event is free and open to the public, but community members are asked to register online at yvsc.org/yampa-basin-rendezvous.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Students from Yampa to Maybell learn importance of river in first youth water summit

More than 400 students from Yampa to Maybell gathered in Hayden on Wednesday, Sept. 21, to learn about something none of them can live without. The first-ever Yampa Youth Water Festival presented by the Upper Yampa Water Conservancy District brought together every class of fifth graders in Routt and Moffat counties to learn about the Yampa River, how the water is used, and how they can preserve it as a resource for generations to come.
HAYDEN, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Housing Authority considers buying Whitehaven Mobile Home Park

The Yampa Valley Housing Authority will consider making an offer on the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park during a virtual special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22. The housing authority’s board of directors will meet over Zoom at 11 a.m. to discuss a “resolution to authorize making an offer to purchase Whitehaven Mobile Home Park,” according to the meeting’s agenda.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

City Council hesitates to grant Steamboat Chamber’s full funding request

The Steamboat Springs Chamber asked City Council for nearly $1,000,000 in its annual funding request on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. “Our proposal is $975,000 split 50/50 between destination management messaging and destination promotion,” said Laura Soard, the Chamber’s marketing director, who was put in charge of representing the Chamber’s request to City Council.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat Police volunteer program in full swing

The Steamboat Springs Police Department’s first volunteer program, Volunteers in Police Service, is barely a month old, but is already seeing traction. “We know not everyone has the time to become a police officer, but many are interested in helping our team and our city,” Police Chief Sherry Burlingame said in a press release.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Library to host virtual event in recognition of Banned Books Week

Bud Werner Memorial Library is hosting a Banned Books Week event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. “From Howl to Now: Book Bans in the U.S.” is a virtual discussion that will bring PEN America and Bay Area authors together to talk about the rise in book bans across the country, in particular the suppression of books that address issues of race, gender and sexuality.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

