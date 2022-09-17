ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth's funeral 'heartbreaking' for Prince Harry who gave up country for celebrity: Sharon Osbourne

British television personality Sharon Osbourne called Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday a "heartbreaking" reminder that Prince Harry gave up his "country for celebrity" as the world says its final goodbyes to his grandmother. Osbourne joined Fox News' special coverage of her funeral to discuss the feud between Prince Harry and the Royal family, and the expected release of his upcoming book.
Fox News

Rod Stewart’s wife, Penny Lancaster, on policing Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: ‘Biggest honor of all'

Penny Lancaster had "great training and preparation" to be part of the police detail on Monday for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral. "With all that planning going ahead, you can never quite predict how the crowd is [going to] react and the dangers that might lay ahead," the British model and TV personality, who is married to Rod Stewart, told Sky News.
The Independent

King Charles ‘waiting for release of Harry’s book to decide if Archie and Lilibet will get titles’, book claims

King Charles III is reportedly waiting for his son Prince Harry’s memoir to be released before he decides whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children will inherit titles, a new book claims. The New Royals book, by Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, claimed that Charles is waiting for the release of Harry’s memoir to decide if the duke’s children will receive their royal titles in an excerpt published byVanity Fair. In the excerpt, Nicholl noted that, when Charles became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth III, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s two children inherited the right...
The Associated Press

Australia holds day of mourning for queen with art, flowers

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian national day of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday centered on Parliament House, where dignitaries placed sprigs of golden wattle — the national floral emblem — in a wreath. The focus at the ceremony at Parliament’s Great Hall was a portrait of the former monarch of Britain and Australia in a yellow dress adorned with golden wattle motifs that she wore on her first night in Australia in 1954, known as the “Wattle Painting,” created by Australian artist William Dargie. The queen’s death on Sept. 8 came in the Southern Hemisphere spring when wattle blooms, its golden flowers and green leaves reflecting Australia’s national colors in what has become a symbol of unity. The government declared Thursday a nationwide public holiday and the ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley, King Charles III’s representative in Australia. Both had returned Wednesday from the queen’s funeral in London.
Fox News

Royal photographer shares sweet story behind Queen Elizabeth II's photoshoot

The royal photographer who captured the image of Queen Elizabeth II during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations is sharing how he new the image would be "something special." Ranald Mackechnie, who captured the portrait of the late monarch in May, spoke to Lorraine on Wednesday and told the outlet that the Queen said, "Well, you can't make me," when he asked her to smile. She giggled when he replied with "Well, you can try."
Fox News

Prince Harry and Camilla, once close, are 'distant' amid bombshell book expected to rock palace: royal expert

It looks like Harry and Meghan departed back to the U.S. without securing the dream reality of sorting out their roles within the royal family. As you will recall, the duo arrived in PR fanfare on a flying visit to the U.K. to see many of their favorite charities, and not really having enough time to pop up to Balmoral Castle to see extended family. Such was their tight schedule. But things, as we know, took a turn for the worst. And then the demise of our wonderful monarch took over the world.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Fox News

