WEAU-TV 13
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire homicide victim identified
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
'Dangerous' suspect who prompted shelter-in-place in western Wisconsin is located
The Wisconsin man whose alleged actions prompted a shelter-in-place warning in Chippewa County on Friday night was located by authorities over the weekend. Chad Myszka was identified as the subject that prompted a search and a warning message instructing residents to lock their windows and secure their vehicles. T?he Chippewa County Sheriff's Office said he was "dangerous."
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
WEAU-TV 13
Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, friends and law enforcement will get to say goodbye to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer at Cramer’s funeral in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
One person hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 17 around 11:22 a.m., authorities received a report of a single motorcycle crash with injury on 300th Avenue at 620th Street Bay City, Wis. in Hartland Township.
WJFW-TV
Car crash suspect captured in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WJFW) - A man responsible for a high speed chase Friday is in custody. The chase began in Chippewa County and ended in Marathon County, when the driver, Chad Myszka, 20, crashed his vehicle along Hwy. 29. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and both Myszka and...
WEAU-TV 13
Service honors the life of Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Family, friends and the law enforcement community came together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to remember the life and legacy of one of their own. In a service to honor Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, they shared a little bit of what that...
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business
A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
HOME SUITE HOME ASSISTED LIVING HOME
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Forster family would like to nominate the staff of Home Suite Home for the Sunshine Award. We would like them to have this award for taking such good care of our mother Janet Forster while she stayed at the facility. They not only took care of Janet on a professional level but on a personal level. They treated her like family. We want to give a huge heartfelt thank you to the staff.
wis.community
Gunshot wound death in Eau Claire
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots at 12:12 this morning at the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers found a male subject with a gunshot wound and had them transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WEAU-TV 13
KATRINA KRUSCHKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katrina Kruschke. She is such a kind, gentle human being, and anyone can vouch for that. She is my fiancé and has been for six years now. We are getting married October 15th of this year. Katrina is the mother of two of her own and she also calls my daughter hers as well. She is a registered traveling nurse, currently in Minnesota. She has worked at St. Joseph’s hospital and many nursing homes. She has left nothing but care and comfort wherever she goes. She will do literally anything for anyone, although she doesn’t get enough recognition. She is truly amazing!
WEAU-TV 13
Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
drydenwire.com
Motorcycle Crash In Polk County Leads To OWI Arrest, 11th Offense
POLK COUNTY (DrydenWire.com) -- Thomas S Barthman, 58, from Osceola, has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 11th offense. On Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 7:44p, Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a report of a motorcycle crash with...
Officials still searching for 'dangerous' suspect after issuing shelter-in-place for Wheaton, WI, residents
Authorities in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, called off the search for an at-large suspect they say is dangerous late Friday night, and are set to resume on Saturday. In an emergency alert, officials in Chippewa County urged residents in Wheaton to shelter in place, locking windows and securing vehicles. The alert identified a “dangerous” suspect wearing a red and white shirt.
WEAU-TV 13
Search for possibly dangerous man following HWY 29 crash
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Law enforcement officers in Chippewa County are searching for a possibly dangerous man. The suspect is identified as 20-year-old Chad Myszka of Wausau. An emergency alert was issued for a shelter in place for some people. The area of the shelter of place in Chippewa County is east of County Highway T and south of Highway 29 in the Town of Wheaton.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Suspect wanted in Chippewa County in custody in Marathon County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- The man who led law enforcement on a high speed chase before crashing on Hwy. 29 Friday was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Saturday. Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said Marathon County Sheriff’s Office notified the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department they were transporting...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Academy to close
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
