ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy Names Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers for 95th Oscars, Plans to Explore Streaming Options and ‘Reinvigorate’ Ceremony

By J. Kim Murphy
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Netflix’s ‘The Real Bling Ring’ Adds Little to the Alexis Haines Story: TV Review

The story of Alexis Haines’ entanglement with a circle of Los Angeles-area home invaders has been told multiple times over: In the reporting of Nancy Jo Sales, who profiled her for Vanity Fair in 2010; on her own reality show, “Pretty Wild,” which aired on E! in 2010; and in Sofia Coppola’s 2013 film “The Bling Ring,” based on Sales’ work. Now, Haines (formerly Alexis Neiers), along with former associate Nick Norgo (formerly Nick Prugo), attempts to set the record straight in the Netflix documentary series “The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

‘Devotion’ Review: JD Dillard Brings ‘Top Gun’ Mojo to Historic Account of a Barrier-Breaking Black Pilot

African American boxing champ Muhammad Ali famously refused to fight for his country, justifying himself with the oft-quoted quip, “No Viet Cong ever called me n—–.” That’s one-half of American history, and an important one. “Devotion” tells the other, presenting the story of a Black pilot so determined to defend — and die for, if need be — the United States that he was willing to endure institutional bigotry to become the Jackie Robinson of the skies: Jesse Brown, the first aviator of color to complete the Navy’s basic training program.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy