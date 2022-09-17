ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life

A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear

This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Pets & Animals
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Science Focus

Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered

Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
WILDLIFE
Field & Stream

Watch Three Men Save a Pet Dog from 12-Foot Anaconda

What would you do if your dog ended up in the grips of the world’s largest snake? Three men featured in an epic Nature’s Brutal Instagram video faced just that scenario in 2018. At the beginning of the video, a man reaches toward the muddy edge of a small stream in the Brazilian Amazon and rotates a massive form in the water. He grabs a tail and pulls as another man rushes to his side and helps. The long spotted underbelly of a huge snake emerges—an anaconda.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Zoo#Okapi#Ituri Rainforest#The Oklahoma City Zoo#The Okc Zoo
Outsider.com

Monks Shocked to Discover Crocodile Living in Their Temple Pond

In a rare turn of events, monks at a Thai temple recently discovered an intruder in their pond: a 4-feet-long crocodile. However, they have no idea how the croc got there. According to The Phuket Express, the monks in Phuket, Thailand, are concerned about the crocodile potentially attacking people who feed turtles in their pond. On Friday, the Phuket Fisheries Office removed the reptile from the pond before it could hurt someone, The Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Authorities Fear Galápagos Giants Tortoises Are Being Hunted And Eaten By People

The death of four Galápagos tortoises has sparked an investigation by Ecuadorian authorities who suspect the gentle giants may have been poached for their meat. A special division specializing in crimes against the environment and wildlife has launched a preliminary investigation into the alleged “hunting and slaughter” of the four giant tortoises found in the wetland complex of the Galápagos National Park, according to a tweet from the State Attorney General’s Office on Monday.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo

Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
ANIMALS
Vice

Paleontologists Find 150-Million-Year-Old Jurassic Barf in Utah

You’ve heard of Jurassic Park, but what about Jurassic barf? Paleontologists in Utah believe that they have found exactly that—a fossilized pile of vomit—which dates back an astonishing 150 million years, revealing an extremely rare glimpse of a meaty Jurassic meal that just wouldn’t stay down.
UTAH STATE
Smithonian

Beloved Sea Lion at National Zoo Dies Unexpectedly

Calli, one of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s most beloved California sea lions, died on September 7, zoo officials said yesterday in a statement. The 17-year-old animal was a longtime resident of the zoo, taken in at a young age after her mother died when she was a newborn.
ANIMALS
BBC

Norfolk zoo 'overjoyed' at birth of endangered red panda

A red panda cub has been born at a zoo as part of a programme to save the endangered species. Banham Zoological Gardens in Norfolk said the pregnancy was planned and monitored. The species is increasingly under threat due to deforestation and poaching and there are believed to be fewer...
ANIMALS
LiveScience

Lizards: From tiny geckos to giant Komodo dragons

Lizards are a diverse and ancient group of reptiles that live around the world today. There are thousands of lizard species, and each has special adaptations and traits. There are lizards with frills, lizards with horns, and lizards with wings. Most lizards have four legs, but some get by on two legs and others have no legs at all.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy