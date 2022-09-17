Read full article on original website
The Extinct Species That Was Brought Back to Life
A rare photo of Bucardo was taken in the early 90sWikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. The Pyrenees mountains located in Europe have seen many animal species go extinct in previous years and strangely enough this is not necessarily due to humans inhabiting the location or them being hunted down. The Bucardo is one of the last species to go extinct in this area, but also the first species to be brought back to life from extinction. Even if, unfortunately for a short period of time.
Bald Eagle Swoops In And Attacks An Adult Alaskan Grizzly Bear
This seems like a bit of a mismatch to me. A grizzly weighs on average 500-600 pounds while a bald eagle only up to 15-pounds at their largest. Both of these animals are known killers. Eagles for their amazing sight, seeing 4 to 5 times better than humans. While grizzlies are known for great sense of smell and ability to out muscle just about every animal out there.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
Science Focus
Extinct prehistoric reptile that lived among dinosaurs discovered
Get your £10 Amazon Gift Card when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine!. This lizard-like reptile belongs to the same ancient lineage as New Zealand’s living tuatara. The well-preserved fossil of a new extinct species of lizard-like reptile has been discovered, shedding light on the tuatara –...
The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Watch Three Men Save a Pet Dog from 12-Foot Anaconda
What would you do if your dog ended up in the grips of the world’s largest snake? Three men featured in an epic Nature’s Brutal Instagram video faced just that scenario in 2018. At the beginning of the video, a man reaches toward the muddy edge of a small stream in the Brazilian Amazon and rotates a massive form in the water. He grabs a tail and pulls as another man rushes to his side and helps. The long spotted underbelly of a huge snake emerges—an anaconda.
Bald Eagle Swoops Down & Drowns Whitetail Fawn Swimming In Lake
Nature is ruthless and equally as mesmerizing. Exhibit 1: this bald eagle coming in hot and drowning a whitetail fawn. According to MeatEater, the video was captured at Lake Noquebay in Marinette County, Wisconsin. A professor of conservation at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told MeatEater contributor Pat Durkin that this...
WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!. The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.
Yellowstone Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
Monks Shocked to Discover Crocodile Living in Their Temple Pond
In a rare turn of events, monks at a Thai temple recently discovered an intruder in their pond: a 4-feet-long crocodile. However, they have no idea how the croc got there. According to The Phuket Express, the monks in Phuket, Thailand, are concerned about the crocodile potentially attacking people who feed turtles in their pond. On Friday, the Phuket Fisheries Office removed the reptile from the pond before it could hurt someone, The Thaiger reported.
IFLScience
Authorities Fear Galápagos Giants Tortoises Are Being Hunted And Eaten By People
The death of four Galápagos tortoises has sparked an investigation by Ecuadorian authorities who suspect the gentle giants may have been poached for their meat. A special division specializing in crimes against the environment and wildlife has launched a preliminary investigation into the alleged “hunting and slaughter” of the four giant tortoises found in the wetland complex of the Galápagos National Park, according to a tweet from the State Attorney General’s Office on Monday.
WATCH: Nyala Buck Devoured by Lurking Crocodile After Escaping Pack of Wild Dogs and Hippo
Poor nyala buck. Even after evading not one, but two predator species, this persistent prey met its demise in the jaws of a crocodile. The intense face-off between the buck, crocodile, hippo and pack of wild dogs occurred at none other than Kruger National Park in South Africa, otherwise known as one of the most brutal parks in the world. But with so many skilled predators competing for the same meals, they’re bound to but heads every once in a while.
natureworldnews.com
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
New dinosaur discovered in Germany! Skeleton stored in a university museum for 100 years is a previously unknown species, study reveals
The skeleton of a long-necked dinosaur that has been residing in a university museum in Germany for 100 years is actually that of a previously unknown species, a new study has revealed. The skeleton was found in Trossingen, south-western Germany, in 1922, and is now part of the University of...
Paleontologists Find 150-Million-Year-Old Jurassic Barf in Utah
You’ve heard of Jurassic Park, but what about Jurassic barf? Paleontologists in Utah believe that they have found exactly that—a fossilized pile of vomit—which dates back an astonishing 150 million years, revealing an extremely rare glimpse of a meaty Jurassic meal that just wouldn’t stay down.
natureworldnews.com
Invasive Fish Preying on Threatened Species in Lake Powell to be Eradicated as Water Levels Fall
Federal wildlife biologists are preparing to take their first steps to eradicate invasive fish species that have entered the lower Colorado River ecosystem as a result of record-low Lake Powell water levels. This weekend, the National Park Service says it will carry out another round of rotenone treatment. Rotenone, a...
Smithonian
Beloved Sea Lion at National Zoo Dies Unexpectedly
Calli, one of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s most beloved California sea lions, died on September 7, zoo officials said yesterday in a statement. The 17-year-old animal was a longtime resident of the zoo, taken in at a young age after her mother died when she was a newborn.
BBC
Norfolk zoo 'overjoyed' at birth of endangered red panda
A red panda cub has been born at a zoo as part of a programme to save the endangered species. Banham Zoological Gardens in Norfolk said the pregnancy was planned and monitored. The species is increasingly under threat due to deforestation and poaching and there are believed to be fewer...
Lizards: From tiny geckos to giant Komodo dragons
Lizards are a diverse and ancient group of reptiles that live around the world today. There are thousands of lizard species, and each has special adaptations and traits. There are lizards with frills, lizards with horns, and lizards with wings. Most lizards have four legs, but some get by on two legs and others have no legs at all.
