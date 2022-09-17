ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

WDW News Today

New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney

Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Dark Mark & Death Eater Merchandise Arrives in Universal Studios Hollywood

With Halloween around the corner and Halloween Horror Nights in full swing, people are getting ready to celebrate the spooky season. And in the spirit of the season, we found a new Harry Potter merchandise collection at Universal Studios Hollywood, this one surrounding the Death Eaters and the Dark Mark.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

‘Minions in the Dark’ Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan

Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they've turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let's check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.
ASIA
WDW News Today

NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland

With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Limited Edition D23-Exclusive EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin Coming Soon

With just a matter of days left before EPCOT's 40th anniversary, Disney has has now shown us a limited edition pin that will be available exclusively to D23 Members!. Limited Edition EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin —...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

The spooky season is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of goodies to snatch up. But if you prefer your Halloween on the cute side, check out the new Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper!
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New World of Wakanda Collection Arrives at Disney California Adventure

Do you want to show your love of Black Panther and the fictional country of Wakanda? Now you can with the all-new World of Wakanda collection that's available at Disney California Adventure. This collection came in advance of the highly anticipated new film, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." You can find this collection at the Collector's Warehouse, and the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WDW News Today

New Baby Groot nuiMOs Plush & Designer nuiMOs Outfits Available at Disneyland

Disney nuiMOs fans will be thrilled to discover these items we found at Disney Showcase in Disneyland Park! We found a new Groot nuiMOs plush, as well as a variety of designer outfits from Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Spider-Bots and Tactical Upgrades from Avengers Campus Now Available on shopDisney

Now anyone can have their own Spider-Man adventure with a Spider-Bot from Avengers Campus, which has arrived on shopDisney!. Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot – $79.99. From shopDisney:. Taking its inspiration from the WEB SLINGERS: A...
ELECTRONICS
WDW News Today

Mike Wazowski and Sulley Light-Up Headbands Arrive at the Disneyland Resort

Back-to-school and Halloween collide with the arrival of "Monsters University" themed light up headbands at the Disneyland Resort. We found light-up headbands featuring Mike Wazowski and Sulley.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Castles of Disney Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort

Do you love the Castles of Disney? Now, you can show off that love by wearing this new “Castles of Disney” collection. Each of the six Disney Castles are represented in each piece of the collection. Let’s take a look!. Castles of Disney Denim Jacket – $79.99...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Resort Removes COVID-19 Warning From Website

In another update of COVID-19 policies at Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the removal of the COVID-19 warning from the Walt Disney World website and the My Disney Experience app, this concludes a series of COVID-19 policy rollbacks that began at the beginning of the year. The website no...
WORLD

