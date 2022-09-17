Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New MagicBand+ Designs Debut at Walt Disney World and shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Today we discovered new MagicBand+ designs throughout the parks and on shopDisney. The first set of new MagicBand+ designs we found in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
New Dark Mark & Death Eater Merchandise Arrives in Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With Halloween around the corner and Halloween Horror Nights in full swing, people are getting ready to celebrate the spooky season. And in the spirit of the season, we found a new Harry Potter merchandise collection at Universal Studios Hollywood, this one surrounding the Death Eaters and the Dark Mark.
WDW News Today
‘Minions in the Dark’ Halloween 2022 Merchandise Arrives at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Bello from Universal Studios Japan! Those wacky Minions might be more beloved here than anywhere else, leading to tons of seasonal merchandise for them every year. For Halloween Horror Nights 2022 here in Osaka, they’ve turned into little devils and black cats, with lots of adorable merchandise to boot! So let’s check it all out from the Universal Studios Store.
ASIA・
WDW News Today
NEW Rainbow Disney Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket Debuts at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With the popular Gay Days event just recently taking place at the park, a new rainbow Mickey balloon popcorn bucket has been released at Disneyland!. Rainbow Pride Mickey Balloon Popcorn Bucket – $18.25. The bucket is...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDW News Today
Goofy, Star Wars, First Visit, Tiana and More NEW MagicBand+ Designs Available at Walt Disney World
We found five new MagicBand+ bands at Pin Traders at EPCOT. Find our list of previously released MagicBand+ designs here. These three bands feature the droids from Star Wars, Tiana, and all the Disney characters celebrating a first visit. Meanwhile, these two limited release magic bands debuted as Coco and...
WDW News Today
Anna and Elsa’s Castle Nears Completion in Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland
During the D23 Expo, which took place last weekend, many projects throughout all Disney Parks were given a timeline, including Arendelle: World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland. Today, the Hong Kong Main Street Gazette shared a tweet, showing progress on the new land. The roof and spires are complete...
WDW News Today
Rosa Mexicano Fine Dining Restaurant Coming to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023
Rosa Mexicano, a fine dining restaurant, will be opening at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in 2023. The restaurant will replace Fresh Mediterranean Market, for which a closing date has not yet been announced. Concept art shows the bar area, which is slated to seat approximately 30. For...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary ‘Dream-Go-Round’ Celebration, New ‘Disney Harmony in Color’ Daytime Parade Starting April 15, 2023
At long last, Tokyo Disney Resort has finally revealed the theme of its 40th Anniversary celebration, set to take place from April 15, 2023! This time, the celebration will be called “Dream Go Round”. The celebration is set to take place from April 15, 2023 to March 31, 2024,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
WDW News Today
Creepy & Cute ‘Hamikuma’ Merchandise Available for Halloween Horror Nights 2022 at Universal Studios Japan
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. During this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan, the adorably terrifying Hamikuma possessed teddy bear is in charge of the fear-stivities, and there’s a few items themed to him available at Rodeo Drive Souvenirs!
WDW News Today
Limited Edition D23-Exclusive EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin Coming Soon
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. With just a matter of days left before EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, Disney has has now shown us a limited edition pin that will be available exclusively to D23 Members!. Limited Edition EPCOT 40th Anniversary Pin —...
WDW News Today
New Super Nintendo World Plushes & Stuffed Keychains Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Here we go! More and more merchandise continues to arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood as construction on Super Nintendo World nears completion. On our latest trip, we found some new plush keychains (and one full size plush) at Feature Presentation!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The spooky season is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, with plenty of goodies to snatch up. But if you prefer your Halloween on the cute side, check out the new Donald Duck Candy Corn Sipper!
WDW News Today
New World of Wakanda Collection Arrives at Disney California Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Do you want to show your love of Black Panther and the fictional country of Wakanda? Now you can with the all-new World of Wakanda collection that’s available at Disney California Adventure. This collection came in advance of the highly anticipated new film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” You can find this collection at the Collector’s Warehouse, and the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.
WDW News Today
New Baby Groot nuiMOs Plush & Designer nuiMOs Outfits Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney nuiMOs fans will be thrilled to discover these items we found at Disney Showcase in Disneyland Park! We found a new Groot nuiMOs plush, as well as a variety of designer outfits from Ashley Eckstein and Wes Jenkins.
WDW News Today
Spider-Bots and Tactical Upgrades from Avengers Campus Now Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now anyone can have their own Spider-Man adventure with a Spider-Bot from Avengers Campus, which has arrived on shopDisney!. Spider-Bot Interactive Remote Control Bot – $79.99. From shopDisney:. Taking its inspiration from the WEB SLINGERS: A...
WDW News Today
Mike Wazowski and Sulley Light-Up Headbands Arrive at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Back-to-school and Halloween collide with the arrival of “Monsters University” themed light up headbands at the Disneyland Resort. We found light-up headbands featuring Mike Wazowski and Sulley.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Hot Honey Fried Chicken Benedict, Avocado Toast, and More For Breakfast From River Belle Terrace at Disneyland
Breakfast recently returned to River Belle Terrace in Disneyland with an updated menu, and we stopped by to try it all. We tried everything on the breakfast menu. Watch our video review below and keep scrolling for photos and more information. Mark Twain – $16. Scrambled Eggs, Applewood-smoked Bacon...
WDW News Today
Castles of Disney Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
Do you love the Castles of Disney? Now, you can show off that love by wearing this new “Castles of Disney” collection. Each of the six Disney Castles are represented in each piece of the collection. Let’s take a look!. Castles of Disney Denim Jacket – $79.99...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Removes COVID-19 Warning From Website
In another update of COVID-19 policies at Walt Disney World Resort, we noticed the removal of the COVID-19 warning from the Walt Disney World website and the My Disney Experience app, this concludes a series of COVID-19 policy rollbacks that began at the beginning of the year. The website no...
Comments / 0