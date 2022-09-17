Read full article on original website
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor's Departure.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It Backfires
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's Car
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your Weekend
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battle
2urbangirls.com
Erika Jayne formerly dismissed from attorney fees dispute
LOS ANGELES – A judge has formally dismissed television personality Erika Jayne as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two attorneys against her as well as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his former law firm, Girardi & Keese, in a dispute over attorneys’ fees for shared legal work on toxic chemical cases.
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches
An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI
An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program.
spectrumnews1.com
48-year-old mom pursues dream of becoming a sheriff's deputy
LA HABRA, Calif. — Before Rosaisela Rodriguez’s beloved father lost his battle with cancer in 2019, he left her with one dying wish. “If there’s something you want to do in life, do it,” she said. “We never know what could happen tomorrow. Fulfill your dream.”
Prosecutors: L.A. county clothing company to admit customs fraud scheme
A Paramount clothing company will plead guilty to federal charges of undervaluing imported garments to dodge millions in customs fees, and doing business with a woman in Mexico tied to the Sinaloa drug cartel, prosecutors announced Tuesday.
Whistleblower Suit Targets LA County, Villanueva, Sheriff's Ally
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department employee sued Los Angeles County Monday, alleging she suffered a backlash for speaking out against alleged misconduct by an ally of Sheriff Alex Villanueva, causing the plaintiff to be wrongfully relieved of duty.
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
2urbangirls.com
Judge dismisses Baldwin Park as defendant in deadly pursuit
LOS ANGELES – A judge Tuesday dismissed the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battle
The bitter custody hearing has commenced between a woman accused of poisoning her soon-to-be ex-husband with Drano, and the man accusing her of trying to kill him, according to an exclusive report by the Daily Mail.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say
A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
theavtimes.com
Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud
A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
2urbangirls.com
Three arrested in connection with robbery at Beverly Hills jewelry store
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood man convicted of murdering woman in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. – An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago. Jurors deliberated about five hours before finding Chaumon Tyner, now 53, guilty of one count...
Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire
An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business
CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
crimevoice.com
Convicted Felon from Ontario Arrested After Getting Knocked Over by Patrol Vehicle
A convicted felon with multiple outstanding arrest warrants was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga after a short pursuit ended in a non-fatal lethal force encounter with police. James Webster (47) of Ontario was found to be in possession of a handgun and drugs at the time of his arrest. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
Man found beaten to death inside business in Carson
Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a business on the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Investigators said the […]
newsantaana.com
A Santa Ana man was arrested in Garden Grove for using a hammer to assault someone
Last night, September 20, 2022 at 8:49 PM, Garden Grove Police Department Officers responded to the 13000 block of Garden Grove Blvd., in reference to a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, they found the suspect, Jesse Bizarro, a 36-years-old resident of Santa Ana, being detained by witnesses. Who will you vote...
Man Charged with Fatal Stabbing in Buena Park
A 34-year-old man was charged today with fatally stabbing another man in Buena Park.
