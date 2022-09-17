ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Erika Jayne formerly dismissed from attorney fees dispute

LOS ANGELES – A judge has formally dismissed television personality Erika Jayne as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two attorneys against her as well as her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, and his former law firm, Girardi & Keese, in a dispute over attorneys’ fees for shared legal work on toxic chemical cases.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Judge Orders LA County Sheriff to Stop Searches

An LA Superior Court Judge Tuesday ordered the LA County Sheriff, the Undersheriff, and all Sheriff employees to temporarily cease searching any computers and hard drives seized during raids last week at the home and office of LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. Judge William C. Ryan also directed that examinations...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downey, CA
City
Norwalk, CA
Local
California Government
Downey, CA
Government
Norwalk, CA
Government
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statute Of Limitations#Norwalk Superior Court#Imperial Highway
2urbangirls.com

Judge dismisses Baldwin Park as defendant in deadly pursuit

LOS ANGELES – A judge Tuesday dismissed the city of Baldwin Park as a defendant in a lawsuit brought by relatives of a Covina couple killed during a police pursuit, in which the family members allege the negligent actions of three police agencies and the driver they were trying to pull over led to the 2019 deaths in West Covina.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say

A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
INGLEWOOD, CA
theavtimes.com

Former TV finance analyst charged with securities fraud

A Los Angeles County resident who made regular appearances as a financial analyst on CNBC was charged Wednesday, Sept. 21, with lying to investors about the health of his finance firm and failing to disclose massive losses incurred through risky investments following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. James Arthur...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood man convicted of murdering woman in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. – An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of fatally stabbing a woman he had briefly dated and killing her dog before setting fire to her Pomona apartment about 3 1/2 years ago. Jurors deliberated about five hours before finding Chaumon Tyner, now 53, guilty of one count...
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Man convicted of stabbing Pomona woman to death, killing her dog, then setting her apartment on fire

An Inglewood man was convicted Monday of murdering a woman he briefly dated, killing her dog, then setting fire to her Pomona apartment.Chaumon Wayan Tyner, 53, was convicted using scissors to murder Ronnie Sue Wall on March 16, 2019. He was also convicted of cruelty of an animal for killing her Yorkshire terrier, Bentley, and arson of an inhabited structure."The defendant's actions in this case were brutal and depraved," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said.Tyner and Wall had met through an internet dating site, and they dated for just 28 days, Deputy District Attorney Phil Stirling said. Wall was stabbed 11 times with the scissors, and Tyner ransacked her home after killing her, then started a fire before taking off with her car. The apartment's sprinkler system put out the flames.Authorities believe the couple argued, and telephone records indicated he stayed in the apartment after the killing, Stirling said. He was arrested nine days later by Pomona police and has been in jail since.Tyner, who had a prior strike from 2003 for robbery, faces a potential state prison sentence of nearly 70 years to life when he is sentenced on Oct. 27.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead in Carson business

CARSON, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
CARSON, CA
KTLA

Man found beaten to death inside business in Carson

Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning.   Deputies responded to a business on the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.   Investigators said the […]
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy