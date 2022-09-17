Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
NECN
BU Student's Drink Was Drugged, One of Dozens of Incidents Reported This Year in Boston
Campus police are investigating after at least one student at Boston University said her drink was drugged over the weekend. It is the latest complaint in what has become a disturbing trend in the city. A Boston University spokesperson said the alleged incident happened off-campus, and the office of Judicial...
NECN
Boston Climate Protesters Block Traffic in Seaport District, 15 Arrested
An organization pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts attempted to disrupt traffic in Boston during Wednesday morning's rush hour by blocking part of a bridge in the Seaport District and marching through other parts of the city. The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally...
NECN
Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn
FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
NECN
Person Stabbed in Charlestown
Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. The attack happened on Polk Street, police said. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Authorities did not know the victim's conditions, but the wounds are serious, police said. No arrests had been made Wednesday night.
NECN
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
NECN
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
NECN
Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers
Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
NECN
‘So Far, So Good': MBTA's Orange Line Reopens Following Historic Month-Long Closure
The MBTA's Orange Line officially reopened to passengers Monday morning, after a 30-day closure that officials say allowed crews to replace 14,000 feet of rail and nearly 3,500 feet of track, make repairs to Orange Line stations and eliminate six slow zones. The first Orange Line trains departed Oak Grove...
NECN
Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex
The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
NECN
Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home
Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
NECN
Crews Knock Down Duplex Fire in Chelsea
Firefighters have knocked down a fire at a duplex in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The fire broke out Monday morning in a two-story duplex on Congress Street. No one was hurt in the fire, Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Additional information has not yet been made available.
NECN
Hurricane Fiona Leaves Puerto Ricans Questioning What Was Done to Rebuild After Maria
Days after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, much of the island remains underwater. Arriving at Boston Logan Airport Wednesday from San Juan, Joanne Diaz is thinking of her mother. "When I left this morning, she still didn't have no light, and that was going on four days," Diaz said. "The...
NECN
Neo-Nazi Leader Arrested in Boston Hate Incident to Represent Himself in Court
The leader of a New England-based neo-Nazi group charged in a fight that sprang up around a drag queen story hour in Boston in July appeared in court on Monday and asked to represent himself, authorities said. Christopher Hood, a 23-year-old from Pepperell, Massachusetts, was charged with affray -- fighting...
NECN
Flames Engulf Multi-Family Home in Everett, Leaving 5 Displaced
Five people will need somewhere to stay after a fire ripped through the third floor and back porch of a multi-family home in Everett, Massachusetts Monday morning. Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department spent hours battling the fire on Woodlawn Street Monday, where they were met with towering flames when they first arrived.
NECN
Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location
Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
NECN
Cape Ann Restaurant With Roots Dating Back 35 Years Has Shut Down
A restaurant on Cape Ann whose roots date back nearly 35 years has shut down. According to a source, Topside Grill in Gloucester has closed its doors, with a post on the Facebook page for the Rogers Street spot from earlier this month saying the following:. As many others have...
NECN
2 Decomposed Bodies Found in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor
Two decomposed bodies were found Monday in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. A neighbor reportedly called police around 4 p.m. Monday saying that he hadn't seen the couple who lives in the home on Marian Lane in Woonsocket for about a week and he noticed a strong odor coming from the building, according to NBC News.
NECN
Investigation Underway After Puppy Is Shot to Death by Brockton Police Officer
An investigation is underway in Brockton, Massachusetts, after one of the city’s police officers shot and killed a dog. The department said the officer was only trying to protect himself from injury, but the dog’s owner disagrees and is demanding answers. Angela Cordero said the officer was responding...
NECN
Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor
A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
NECN
Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
