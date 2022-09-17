ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NECN

Boston Climate Protesters Block Traffic in Seaport District, 15 Arrested

An organization pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts attempted to disrupt traffic in Boston during Wednesday morning's rush hour by blocking part of a bridge in the Seaport District and marching through other parts of the city. The group, which calls itself "Extinction Rebellion", originally...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Protesters Plan to Disrupt Commute in Boston Wednesday Morning, Officials Warn

FIVE PROTESTERS ARRESTED: Click here for live updates on the situation Wednesday morning. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers in the Boston area of a planned protest Wednesday morning that could disrupt the commute. A protest group was discussing plans to interrupt travel on "several routes" at about...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Stabbed in Charlestown

Police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood. The attack happened on Polk Street, police said. The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. Authorities did not know the victim's conditions, but the wounds are serious, police said. No arrests had been made Wednesday night.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force

A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood

Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
WOBURN, MA
NECN

Cambridge Mulls Elimination of New Parking Requirements for Developers

Finding parking can be a major problem in the densely-populated communities of Greater Boston, such as Cambridge. Now, a controversial proposal could mean fewer parking spaces in Cambridge, but more housing in the city. The proposal is to eliminate so-called minimum parking requirements for new housing in the city. That...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex

The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Cleaning Crew Finds Military Explosive in Newly Sold Mass. Home

Several homes on a Massachusetts street had to be evacuated Monday when a military explosive was found by a cleaning crew, authorities said. The home where the ordnance was found, on Wood Drive in Essex, had been recently sold, according to the Essex Police Department. A crew was cleaning it when the unknown ordnance was found inside.
ESSEX, MA
NECN

Crews Knock Down Duplex Fire in Chelsea

Firefighters have knocked down a fire at a duplex in Chelsea, Massachusetts. The fire broke out Monday morning in a two-story duplex on Congress Street. No one was hurt in the fire, Chelsea Fire Department Chief Leonard Albanese confirmed to NBC10 Boston. Additional information has not yet been made available.
CHELSEA, MA
NECN

Flames Engulf Multi-Family Home in Everett, Leaving 5 Displaced

Five people will need somewhere to stay after a fire ripped through the third floor and back porch of a multi-family home in Everett, Massachusetts Monday morning. Firefighters with the Everett Fire Department spent hours battling the fire on Woodlawn Street Monday, where they were met with towering flames when they first arrived.
EVERETT, MA
NECN

Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location

Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Decomposed Bodies Found in Home of Former Rhode Island Mayor

Two decomposed bodies were found Monday in the home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. A neighbor reportedly called police around 4 p.m. Monday saying that he hadn't seen the couple who lives in the home on Marian Lane in Woonsocket for about a week and he noticed a strong odor coming from the building, according to NBC News.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Rhode Island City Council Discusses Potential Removal of Mayor

A Rhode Island city council is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the potential removal of the city's mayor, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. Woonsocket's City Council is holding a special emergency meeting to discuss the possible removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, WJAR reported. Councilwoman Denise Sierra filed a complaint against the mayor earlier this month, and claims Mayor Baldelli-Hunt has not executed her duties, and has disregarded actions passed by council, according to WJAR.
WOONSOCKET, RI
NECN

Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
WATERTOWN, MA

