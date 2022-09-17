ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rural Retreat, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on Wednesday announced they found the remains of a man on a bank of the Levisa River. A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that deputies responded to the scene near Six and Twenty-Mile Branch just west of Grundy at 7:30 a.m. Investigators say there are […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
ABINGDON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wytheville, VA
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Rural Retreat, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Rural Retreat Ems#Heart Air Transport#Wytheville Fire Ems
wcyb.com

Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Police: 2nd suspect arrested following Abingdon abduction

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Madeline Mae Shortt, the second suspect in an Abingdon abduction, has been arrested in Buchanan County. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a possible abduction near the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive in Abingdon on Wednesday. Deputies spoke with a man who had visible injuries and said he had been kidnapped.
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
BRISTOL, TN
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Judy B. Conner

Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
RADFORD, VA
WJHL

VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
PEARISBURG, VA
pmg-va.com

Third phase of Grayson trail is open

INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy