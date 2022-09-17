Read full article on original website
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning fire at Bojangles in Pulaski County
FAIRLAWN, Va. – No one was hurt after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning at a Bojangles in Pulaski County, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. Authorities say the fire happened in the Fairlawn area of the county and was contained in the kitchen. At this time, there...
wcyb.com
VSP: HAZMAT crew responds to Russell County after tar leak from damaged tanker
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A hazardous materials crew has responded to an incident in Russell County Wednesday after tar leaked from a damaged tanker, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to an incident where the tank of a tanker-truck went off the side of the road in...
Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on Wednesday announced they found the remains of a man on a bank of the Levisa River. A release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) revealed that deputies responded to the scene near Six and Twenty-Mile Branch just west of Grundy at 7:30 a.m. Investigators say there are […]
wcyb.com
Abingdon man killed in motorcycle crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, one man is dead after a motorcycle crash Sunday. Authorities said while going around a curve, a motorcycle headed southbound on US Highway 421 at Patty Branch Road ran off the right side of the road and hit several trees. The motorcycle and the driver ended up going down an embankment and into the lake.
WSET
Missing 23-year-old woman last seen near Laurel Wood Apartments found safe
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is looking for a missing woman on Tuesday afternoon. Update: As of Tuesday evening, Pulaski Police said Smith has been found safe. Pulaski Police said they were trying to find 23-year-old Breanna Nicole Smith. Smith was last seen on Monday around...
WSET
Giles Co. Public Schools releasing two hours early Thursday due to anticipated traffic
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Giles County Public Schools announced that they will be releasing all schools two hours early Thursday. This is due to the increased volume of traffic that is anticipated the district said. They said this increased volume is anticipated on 460 through Giles County. The...
WSET
Town of Pulaski installs new electric vehicle charging stations in the area
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, the Town of Pulaski made a pretty exciting announcement for electric vehicle drivers. The town has installed two charging stations for electric cars at the corner of Washington and First Street. They said these stations were funded with ARPA funds. The charging station...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery Co. crash causing delays along I-81N
MONTGOMERY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery Co. crash has closed the left lane and shoulder along I-81N. The crash was at mile marker 121.9, according to VDOT. Drivers can expect delays.
wcyb.com
Man killed in Washington County, Virginia motorcycle crash, police say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash in Washington County Tuesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to Campground Road, 1.5 miles north of Island Road. Police said a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 48-year-old Jackie E. Mayo was going north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence.
Motorcycle crash kills Bristol man: VSP report
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning killed a Bristol man, Virginia State Police (VSP) announced in a crash report. Police responded to Campground Road near Island Road at 7:13 a.m. and found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been traveling north on Campground Road when it ran off the right side […]
wcyb.com
Police: 2nd suspect arrested following Abingdon abduction
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va (WCYB) — According to Sheriff Blake Andis, Madeline Mae Shortt, the second suspect in an Abingdon abduction, has been arrested in Buchanan County. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office received a report regarding a possible abduction near the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive in Abingdon on Wednesday. Deputies spoke with a man who had visible injuries and said he had been kidnapped.
wfxrtv.com
Wythe County Sheriff’s office “Operation Queenpin” brings down drug ring
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe Couty Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office underwent “Operation Queenpin” over the past few months — an investigation working on a narcotics distribution ring in Wythe County. According to officials, large quantities of methamphetamine,...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene
Find fall foliage and Appalachian culture in this vibrant Southwestern Virginia town. Would you feel nervous at the prospect of riding 34 miles down a mountain? The guides at Virginia Creeper Trail Bike Shop assure mountain bikers in this Southwest Virginia town that it’s easy. “It’s all downhill,” they wink.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Judy B. Conner
Judy B. Conner of Pulaski, VA (27 told ya) passed away on Friday. September 16, 2022 at the Pulaski Health & Rehabilitation Center. Due to the fact I have been to way too many funerals in my 27 years I wish to make. this as short as possible for all...
WSLS
Renovations coming to Bisset Park in Radford
RADFORD, Va. – The City of Radford is investing more than $300,000 to renovate Bisset Park. During the construction, the park will undergo two phases, one this fall and another in the spring. After the renovations are complete, the park will feature some amenities that city leaders have been...
VSP: Man standing in road hit, killed in Southwest Virginia
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that a pedestrian standing in a travel lane died when a 2017 Dodge Caravan traveling south on Route 100 hit him on Sept. 5. The incident occurred at the Pulaski-Giles Turnpike/Route 100 at the intersection with Route 811/Bane Road, according to a news release from […]
Virginia man had 30,000 Fentanyl pills shipped to him from California
A Virginia man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison last week after he ordered 30,000 Fentanyl pills from California and distributed them throughout Southwest Virginia.
pmg-va.com
Third phase of Grayson trail is open
INDEPENDENCE — Grayson County recently held a ribbon-cutting for Phase III of its Enhancement Trail project in the Town of Independence. The first three phases take the walking and biking trail from the area of the Historic 1908 Courthouse and Town Park to the industrial park. Mitch Smith, interim...
Augusta Free Press
Smyth County man sentenced in Southwest Virginia fentanyl distribution case
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Smyth County man who ordered approximately 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in Southwest Virginia was sentenced Friday to 42 months in federal prison. Zachary Ryan Hutton, 21, of Marion, will also pay the...
