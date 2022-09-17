LOUISVILLE — Erie volleyball’s four-set win at Monarch on Tuesday night proved the perfect metaphor for its season to date. The Tigers, who defeated the Coyotes, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13, overcame a rough first set riddled with service errors to earn their third win of the season. Senior outside hitter Rowan Ramsey sealed the game-winner on an ace after her team cleaned up its earlier mistakes.

ERIE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO