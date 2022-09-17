Read full article on original website
August lodging occupancy, room rates mostly higher vs. 2021
Lodging occupancy and average room rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted mostly healthy gains in August and so far in 2022, compared with those of the previous year, according to figures released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. Boulder posted the region’s highest average room...
Lafayette Latinos urge officials to level city workplace opportunities for minorities
Members of the Lafayette Latino community are expressing disappointment to city officials about what they say is an underrepresentation of Latinos in the city’s workforce and a wage discrepancy in its employment practices. Some Latinos addressed City Councilmembers during a recent public meeting about their concerns. At that meeting,...
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
Louisville leaders approve already built beer garden for owners who jumped the gun
The order of operations for building out a new business typically goes something like this: An owner brings plans to city staff for review, those plans are approved by elected or appointed officials, permits are issued and construction starts. That wasn’t the case at Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden, which...
Eye test: What to see among local teams the week of Sept. 19
Broomfield’s football team has caught its share of early attention this fall. It’s not just that the Eagles are 4-0, but it’s how dominantly they’ve reached that mark (outscoring teams 202-41). Reporters, like running water, converged on Elizabeth Kennedy Stadium for its marquee win over 2021...
BoCoPreps 10 & 10: Week 6
Each full week of the fall season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 players that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield softball: The Eagles secured an exciting walk-off...
Volleyball: Erie knocks out Monarch in four sets
LOUISVILLE — Erie volleyball’s four-set win at Monarch on Tuesday night proved the perfect metaphor for its season to date. The Tigers, who defeated the Coyotes, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13, overcame a rough first set riddled with service errors to earn their third win of the season. Senior outside hitter Rowan Ramsey sealed the game-winner on an ace after her team cleaned up its earlier mistakes.
