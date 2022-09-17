ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why it’s time to start paying with $2 bills

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Inflation has made it hard to buy much with a buck these days.

$1 pizza has disappeared. Dollar stores aren’t dollar stores anymore.

So wouldn’t it make more sense to start paying with $2 bills instead?

“If you had a $2 bill, perfect,” said Heather McCabe, a writer and $2 bill evangelist who runs the blog Two Buckaroo chronicling her spending with twos and other people’s reactions. “It’s a very useful thing to pay for a small amount.”

Yet the $2 note is the unloved child of paper currency.

It’s considered a curiosity to some and scorned by others in the United States. The myths around the $2 bill — nicknamed “Tom” by fans because it features Thomas Jefferson’s portrait on the front — are endless. Many Americans think $2 bills are rare, are not printed anymore or have gone out of circulation.

Wrong.

The Treasury Department’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) will print up to 204 million $2 bills this year, based on an annual order from the Federal Reserve System. There were 1.4 billion $2 bills in circulation in 2020, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve.

But $2 bills account for just 0.001% of the value of the $2 trillion worth of currency in circulation.

BEP doesn’t have to request new $2 bills each year, like it does for other bills. That’s because $2 bills are used so infrequently and last longer in circulation. The Fed orders them every few years and works down the inventory.

“Many Americans have pretty dubious assumptions about the $2 bill. Nothing happened to the $2 bill. It’s still being made. It’s being circulated,” McCabe said. “Americans misunderstand their own currency to the extent they don’t use it.”

BUSINESS
