ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa shockingly admits problems seeing his receivers

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pCazJ_0hzbSxf100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inS25_0hzbSxf100

Ahead of the Miami Dolphins Week 2 matchup versus the Ravens in Baltimore, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a stunning revelation about how his physical limitations cause some notable visibility issues on the field.

The Dolphins took the former Alabama University star with the fifth pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft with big hopes he could become the team’s next franchise QB. After two seasons in the NFL, Tagovailoa hasn’t shown signs of reaching the potential the organization and many talent evaluators saw in him two years ago. That is why 2022 is a make-or-break season for the 24-year-old signal-caller.

Related: Everything you need to know about the NFL Sunday Ticket

In Week 1, Tagovailoa showed the upside in his capabilities by leading the team to a dominant 20-7 win over division rivals the New England Patriots. The QB threw for 270 yards and one touchdown on the day while being highly efficient as he connected on 70% of his passes, and showed some nice chemistry with expensive offseason acquisition Tyreek Hill. It is just one game, but there is hope Tagovailoa can take a development leap forward this season.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa admits being too short to see his receivers at times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHGT8_0hzbSxf100
Credit: USA Today Network

However, on Thursday he admitted there are some natural limitations on his skills that will always be there and always put a cap on the heights he can reach. However, it isn’t his throwing arm like many might assume, instead, he claims his height has proven troublesome at times for him in the NFL.

“For me, for instance, if we have a slant and we have an over-the-ball player, and another player in the alley and the flat. For me, I can’t see because I’m not the biggest guy out there. So if I can’t see you, you can’t see me, I can’t get you the ball. And like, spacing with the guys. So if you can’t see me, get somewhere to where you can see me then I can see you, then I can hit you.”

– Tua Tagovailoa
Also Read:
Legendary coach says Tua Tagovailoa will be benched by the Miami Dolphins

Tagovailoa is listed as being 6-foot-1. That is a good bit shorter than Miami left tackle Terron Armstead (6-foot-4), left guard Liam Eichenberg (6-foot-5), center Connor Williams (6-foot-5), right guard Robert Hunt (6-foot-6), and right tackle Greg Little (6-foot-5). In comparison, fellow QB Josh Allen is 6-foot-5, Justin Herbert is 6-foot-6 and Patrick Mahomes is 6-foot-3. Proof that Tagovailoa’s height is definitely problematic at this level of the sport, and is a limitation that can’t be fixed.

More must-reads:

Comments / 9

Paula ❤️
3d ago

it doesn't matter what Tua does, good or bad, people are just going to bash him. he's honest! he's a good kid raised right! that goes a long way with fans! none of the drama like DeShawn Watson! thank God Flores didn't get his way and that mess went to Miami! Miami passed on another short QB named Drew Brees and took Dante Culpepper instead! that worked out really well 🙄 I admit I didn't want the dolphins to draft Tua because he had that hip injury but the more I've seen of him in the past 2, and this year, I'm behind him 100%! 🐬🏈

Reply
6
Related
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cooper Rush Wife Photo

It's a happy Monday for Dallas Cowboys fans. Sunday, backup quarterback Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a last-second win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Cowboys topped the Bengals on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the game, Rush's wife, Lauryn, shared an adorable photo...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Panthers#American Football#Alabama University#The New England Patriots
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Gisele News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen continue to be under the microscope with their marriage. Last week, reports surfaced, suggesting that Gisele was seen crying on her phone amid the marriage drama with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. "Gisele Bündchen seen crying on her phone in NYC amid Tom Brady marital...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa faces his toughest challenge of 2022, the Bills

In this young season, the Miami Dolphins, more importantly, Tua Tagovailoa will face perhaps their biggest challenge of the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills. If there is one thing we are learning about the narrative on Tua Tagovailoa it is a simple fact that those that hate him will continue to do so no matter what he does. That was the case on Sunday against the Ravens. Six touchdown passes, a 4th quarter comeback and some in the media weren’t all that impressed. As we talked about on Monday, there were those that said it was the Ravens’ defense, not the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Dane Jackson has 'full movement in his limbs' after suffering sickening neck injury in Titans game - with Buffalo Bills 'sending prayers to him' and waiting for updates from hospital scans

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate, but the team soon reported he had full movement in his limbs. Following the worrying collision, an ambulance promptly arrived on the field before he was driven away to Ernie County Medical Center in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
Miami Herald

Step aside Mahomes & Allen. Dolphins’ Tua wins Week 2, soars to No. 1 in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings

TUA! TUA! TUA! TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 2, OVERTAKES SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Remember when Mom whipped out the Polaroid and took a photo of your first straight-A’s report card? OK I never got one, so my Mom didn’t, but some probably did. Anyway, take a picture of our Week 2 Top 25 NFL Quarterback Rankings, because rarely has a Dolphin been No. 1 in the 25 seasons of our rankings. But here’s Tua on top thanks to his 469-yard, six-TD performance in Baltimore Sunday equating to a huge 62.45-point game. That puts Tua narrowly ahead of...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

76K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy