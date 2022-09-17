ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Royals activate outfielder Edward Olivares

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Royals activated outfielder Edward Olivares from the 60-day injured list on Saturday.

Olivares returned from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha after being sidelined with a left quadriceps injury.

He batted .303 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 36 games earlier this season with the Royals.

Olivares, 26, is hitting .260 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 106 career games with the San Diego Padres and Royals.

Also on Saturday, the Royals optioned infielder Nick Pratto to Omaha.

Pratto, 23, batted .184 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 49 games this season with the Royals.

–Field Level Media

