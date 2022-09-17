Vance challenges, Ryan defends record on energy policy

J.D. Vance has made energy a central talking point of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, and the Republican now hopes to challenge the record of opponent Tim Ryan on the issue.

Mr. Ryan, the Youngstown-area congressman on the Democratic ticket for Senate, has recently touted his support for natural gas use. During a September campaign stop in Bellaire, Ohio, the Steubenville-based Herald-Star reported that Mr. Ryan said he wants to “go all in on natural gas,” adding that he wants it to be an “American initiative.”

“When [Tim Ryan] says he supports natural gas today, you have to compare what he’s saying against his actual record, where he’s been as radical on fracking bans as anyone in the Democratic Party,” Mr. Vance said in an interview Friday. “If you remember when there was a 2020 presidential campaign, there were very, very few Democrats who were willing to stand up for the fracking industry, Tim Ryan was definitely not one of them.”

The Ryan campaign has argued the opposite, citing his opposition to a shutdown of Line 5, the 645-mile long oil and natural gas pipeline that connects Michigan, Wisconsin, and Canada on land and beneath the Straits of Mackinac and distributes oil to Toledo refineries. The campaign has also noted his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, which included provisions to expand natural gas production in the United States.

“At the same time that J.D. Vance was in California getting rich off investments in companies that profit off outsourcing and globalization, Tim has been fighting tooth-and-nail to grow Ohio’s natural gas industry, successfully passing legislation that will help expand natural gas production and create thousands of new jobs here in Ohio,” Jordan Fuja, a Ryan campaign spokesman, said about the candidate’s record on the issue.

“This is just more projection from San Francisco fraud J.D. Vance who resorts to lying about Tim’s record in an attempt to distract from the fact that he’s the only candidate in this race who has questioned the utility of natural gas to Ohio’s future,” Ms. Fuja said.

Mr. Ryan and Mr. Vance are vying in the Nov. 8 election for the Senate seat now held by Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring.

The Ryan campaign has stated he does not oppose fracking outright, but Mr. Ryan has previously said increasing regulations could be a possibility. In 2019, he told The Washington Post that the government would need to “significantly ramp up oversight and regulation” of the fracking industry if they could not “innovate” on resolving issues such as wastewater disposal and methane leaks.

Mr. Vance said Ohio and the country need to be “open” to fracking and that it will ultimately be up to the natural gas companies to determine whether or not more fracking needs to be done.

“I’ve been very consistently supportive of natural gas, of fracking, of developing pipelines, of ensuring that Ohio leads in this industry, and Tim Ryan has flip-flopped, where he went to war against this industry, even a year and a half ago, and now he says he supports it,” Mr. Vance said.

Mr. Vance said he would like to bring forward three key energy policies if elected to the Senate: finish the Keystone XL pipeline, allow for more new investments by making sure the Securities and Exchange Commission isn’t “penalizing” the natural gas industry, and grant more leases for natural gas wells.

“We’ve got to grant more leases to drill natural gas wells all across our country. Most of those are going to be fracking, not all of them are going to be fracking, but the Biden administration has really cut down,” Mr. Vance said. “We’ve got to make it easier for these guys to actually put wells in the ground, get the useful resources out, so we can get it to market and get it to consumers.”

The third point has become especially important politically, as President Biden used executive action to suspend the issuance of new oil and gas leases on federal land.

Mr. Ryan defended the president’s move at the time but also stressed in comments to The Vindicator upon that order’s issuance that it does not stop any ongoing fracking or drilling.