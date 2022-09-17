ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center

A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
STAMFORD, CT
News 12

Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer

Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
CLIFFSIDE PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
News 12

Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley

The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
PORT JERVIS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteer Fire Department#Local Life#Dance#Localevent#Bronx Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
News 12

Middletown teen joins Green Day on stage at Sea.Hear.Now festival

A freshman from Middletown North High School got the chance of a lifetime at the Sea.Near.Now festival in Asbury Park. Ava Gonzalez, 14, attended his past weekend’s music festival when she got the attention of Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong. Armstrong invited her up on stage to sing with him.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
News 12

Fire damages Irvington apartment building, prompts evacuation

An Irvington apartment building was evacuated on Monday because of a fire. The fire started around 3 p.m. at 64 Union Street. The Irvington fire chief tells says authorities received a call that a smoke alarm was going off on the fourth floor. The fire then spread to the fifth floor.
IRVINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy