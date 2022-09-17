Read full article on original website
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
Community groups set up outdoor food pantries to help hungry Newark residents
Local organizations are finding innovative ways to tackle hunger amid ongoing inflation.
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Poughkeepsie City Council chairperson resigns
Poughkeepsie City Council Chairperson Sarah Salem resigned on Wednesday.
New playground to be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday
A new playground will be unveiled in Yonkers on Thursday at 1:00 p.m
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
Sussex County funeral home mixed up bodies on day of wake, lawsuit alleges
The family of Josephine Struble filed the suit against F. John Ramsey Funeral home in Franklin. They say they lost out on the chance to say goodbye to their loved one.
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
Employee says fight over saying thank you led to fatal stabbing at Brooklyn store
A man was killed in a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn.
Alert Center: Missing man left Nassau University Medical Center in scrubs, police say
The Nassau Police Missing Persons Squad is asking for the public's help after a man left Nassau University Medical Center wearing scrubs.
Middletown teen joins Green Day on stage at Sea.Hear.Now festival
A freshman from Middletown North High School got the chance of a lifetime at the Sea.Near.Now festival in Asbury Park. Ava Gonzalez, 14, attended his past weekend’s music festival when she got the attention of Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong. Armstrong invited her up on stage to sing with him.
Monroe Home Depot worker gets trapped under forklift, suffers serious injuries
Monroe Fire District Chief Rich Lenahan says the fire department responded to the store at 254 Larkin Drive for a call regarding a trapped worker.
New Hyde Park man admits to driving drunk, high when he seriously injured Nassau officer
A New Hyde Park man charged with seriously injuring a Nassau County police officer has admitted to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Fire damages Irvington apartment building, prompts evacuation
An Irvington apartment building was evacuated on Monday because of a fire. The fire started around 3 p.m. at 64 Union Street. The Irvington fire chief tells says authorities received a call that a smoke alarm was going off on the fourth floor. The fire then spread to the fifth floor.
Loved ones hold funeral for 1 of 3 children drowned in Coney Island
Friends and family gathered at Caribe Funeral Home for 4-year-old Liliana Merdy's funeral, one of three siblings police believe were drowned by their mother exactly one week ago.
Police: Woman in critical condition after shooting herself in the head near Brooklyn school
A woman is in critical condition after shooting herself outside a school in Marine Park, police say.
