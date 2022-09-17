Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week (Sep. 15-17)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Florida High School Coach of the Week for Sep. 15-17 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Sep. 24th. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveFL.

THIS WEEK’S FLORIDA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Alphonso Freeney, Pasco : Do you remember the last time Pasco started off 4-0? You probably don’t because its been about a decade. 2012 to be exact. Freeney’s team is off to a 4-0 start and picked up a 42-21 over longtime rival, Hernando.

Darrell Sutherland, Bartram Trail : What do you do when you’re up against a Lincoln Trojans’ team that’s been averaging 60 points per game? If you’re Bartram Trail, you hold them to a single touchdown that’s what Sutherland’s bunch did in a 24-7 victory over Lincoln on Thursday night.

Brody Wiseman, Sarasota : So the Sailors did what a lot of people didn’t think they could do and that’s knock off a very talented Palmetto team 16-7 on Friday night. Off to a 3-1 start, Sarasota is humming right now on both sides of the ball.

Tyler Murray, Merritt Island : Facing off against your old boss can get the best of one’s emotions. Don’t count Merritt Island head coach Tyler Murray in that group. Murray faced off against Hurlie Brown, who was the team’s head coach last season that led them to the Class 5A state title game, and won 25-10.

Richie Rode, Bishop Verot : Hobbled quarterback. Coming off a loss. Facing a 3-0 team. Sound like the ingredients to beating an undefeated team? For Rode and the Vikings it was as they defeated Gulf Coast, handing them their first loss of the season.

Jacquez Green, Manatee : The former Florida Gator wide receiver didn’t have the best time last year at Manatee. But he certainly is now. Green’s defense played lights out and held Braden River’s offense to less than 210 yards of offense in a 10-7 win.

Jim Pusateri, Central : Que the Paul Rudd meme where he says ‘Hey Look At Us’ because who would’ve thought a year ago the Central Bears would be 3-1 right now. Central went 0-10 last year and was riding a 24-game losing streak. Not no more. Pusateri’s team is on a 3-game winning streak and soundly defeated Anclote 44-8 on Friday night.

Grant Thompson, Niceville : I mean, when you have one of the best student sections and crowd atmospheres in the state, anything is possible. Thompson’s Eagles are soaring through four games as they held off an upset-minded Chiles team 28-25.