MACON, Ga. — News of a potential $350 million hotel, office, retail and residential complex dominated Macon-Bibb County Commission meetings Tuesday at City Hall. After an executive session, Mayor Lester Miller proposed shifting SPLOST dollars for blight and economic development and adding some general funds to amass up to $14 million needed to buy more than 21 acres of land from the old Bibb Mill site off Interstate 16 along Coliseum Drive. The proposed private development conceptually laid out by HGOR urban planners would create a new gateway to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, which could soon be elevated to become Georgia’s first national park.

MACON, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO