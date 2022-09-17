ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ault, CO

9NEWS

Empty beer bottle found in hit-and-run suspect's vehicle

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Editor's note: The name of the suspect has been corrected in this story due to updated information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy who was headed to work and then fleeing into a cornfield has previously been convicted of DUI after two separate crashes, including one hit-and-run, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville

Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
Grandmother, 89, killed in Colorado pit bull attack, police say

GOLDEN, Colo. — An 89-year-old grandmother has died from her injuries after a pit bull attack left her in critical condition last week, authorities said. According to KDVR and KMGH, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home on West First Avenue in Golden, Colorado. Golden police responded to a report of an animal bite and arrived to find two dogs attacking the woman in the backyard.
Man sentenced for 2020 murder of father in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of his father in Commerce City. Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escareno, 27, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 78-year-old Benigno Hernandez-Moreno. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.
Suspect in South Carolina homicide arrested in Denver

DENVER — A 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in South Carolina was arrested in Denver Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. William Loyd Todd Cagle was arrested on felony arrest warrants out of Laurens County, South Carolina on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries

A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust

Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
