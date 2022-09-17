Read full article on original website
Man arrested in deadly crash that killed Weld County deputy
The Weld County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody in connection to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a deputy on Sunday.
Woman injured by hit and run driver in an older model white pickup, police said
AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for an older model white pickup and the driver who they said left the scene of a hit and run that left a woman injured. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Chambers Road and East 12th Avenue, near Hinkley High School in Aurora, said Aurora Police (APD).
Empty beer bottle found in hit-and-run suspect's vehicle
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Editor's note: The name of the suspect has been corrected in this story due to updated information provided by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. The man accused of hitting and killing a Weld County sheriff's deputy who was headed to work and then fleeing into a cornfield has previously been convicted of DUI after two separate crashes, including one hit-and-run, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.
Murder suspect arrested out of state after a body was found in Laurens County
A body discovered in Laurens County is believed to be that of a woman who’d been reported missing, and the man who had disappeared along with her is under arrest in Colorado.
broomfieldleader.com
Update: Serious bodily injury incident in Platteville
Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continue to investigate an incident where a woman in the back of a patrol car was struck by a train near US85 and County Rd. 38, north of Platteville, just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. She sustained Serious Bodily Injuries (SBI) and was taken to a Greeley hospital for treatment. (Link to the original news release)
Train crossing where woman in police cruiser was hit has fatal history
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As state investigators piece together how a woman placed in a police cruiser was hit by a train after an officer parked the cruiser on the tracks, 9NEWS has learned more about the woman and the fatal history of the train crossing. “She was frantically trying...
Charges filed against man shot by Fort Collins officer
FORT COLLINS, Colo — Charges have been filed against a man who was shot by a Fort Collins police officer at an apartment complex earlier this month, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said. An officer shot Michael Cordova, 18, as officers tried to detain his father, Isaac Cordova, at...
Grandmother, 89, killed in Colorado pit bull attack, police say
GOLDEN, Colo. — An 89-year-old grandmother has died from her injuries after a pit bull attack left her in critical condition last week, authorities said. According to KDVR and KMGH, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a home on West First Avenue in Golden, Colorado. Golden police responded to a report of an animal bite and arrived to find two dogs attacking the woman in the backyard.
7-year-old boy narrowly missed by gunfire after shots fired into Centennial homes
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Gunshots were fired into multiple homes in Centennial over the weekend, and in one instance the gunfire narrowly missed a 7-year-old boy who was sitting in a chair playing a video game. Around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 18 investigators with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were notified...
Hit-and-run suspect found after crash that killed Weld County deputy
A driver accused of fleeing from a crash that killed a motorcyclist was found late Monday evening, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.
Man sentenced for 2020 murder of father in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man has been sentenced in connection with the 2020 murder of his father in Commerce City. Jorge Francisco Hernandez-Escareno, 27, pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 78-year-old Benigno Hernandez-Moreno. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison.
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Colorado Police Messed Up Big Time: Patrol Car Hit By Train with Woman Inside
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse for breaking it, but we'll see if the same standard applies when it comes to one Colorado officer. According to a report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an investigation has been opened after a Colorado officer's squad car was hit by a train with a woman who had been recently detained still inside.
Suspect in South Carolina homicide arrested in Denver
DENVER — A 48-year-old man wanted in connection to a homicide in South Carolina was arrested in Denver Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Service said. William Loyd Todd Cagle was arrested on felony arrest warrants out of Laurens County, South Carolina on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Adams City High student arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to school
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A 16-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing a gun inside a school, Commerce City Police said. Around 12:45 p.m., Adams City High School staff received reports that a student inside the school had a gun in his possession, police said. That's located at 7200 Quebec Pkwy. at the intersection with East 73nd Avenue.
cpr.org
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. The agency identified the woman Monday as 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez. She is still being treated for her injuries at a Greeley hospital, but she's expected to survive.
Boy shot on Colfax an ‘innocent bystander,’ mom says
The mother of a Denver high school freshman said he was outside a recreation center when gunshots were fired. She said he immediately went to protect his girlfriend when he was shot in the face.
FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Westword
Metro-Denver Weekend Crime: Shootings, Standoff, Meth Lab Bust
Multiple shootings, one of them fatal, took place across metro Denver during the last weekend of summer 2022 — all-too-common occurrences during the city's latest summer of violence. But there were other notable incidents, including the bust of what's described as a meth lab and an extended standoff prompted by the reported victimization of a toddler.
Grand jury indicts 5 people accusing for stealing more than 50 cars in Northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Five people accused of stealing more than 50 vehicles throughout northern Colorado were indicted by a Weld County Grand jury on Monday. The thefts began in April 2021, according to the district attorney's office. > The video above is about the increase in car thefts...
