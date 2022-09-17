ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas lawmakers learn pandemic problems retaining teachers actually predate covid

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House joint committee hearing aimed at returning classroom teacher recruitment and retention to pre-pandemic levels has found a much worse problem with many teachers calling their work-life "unsustainable." The joint hearing of the Texas House Public Education Committee and the Texas House Higher Education...
Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
Life changing adventures in Hawaii

Hawaii has always been a favorite vacation destination, but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are not found in any guidebook? President & CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority John de Fries joins us to share the details. For more information: GoHawaii.com.
