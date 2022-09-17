Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Shoppers Wait in Line for H-E-B Newest Store Opening in FriscoLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Judge Orders Charter Spectrum to Pay $1.1B to Family of Grandmother Murdered by TechnicianLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards is Creating More TrafficLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Texas lawmakers learn pandemic problems retaining teachers actually predate covid
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas House joint committee hearing aimed at returning classroom teacher recruitment and retention to pre-pandemic levels has found a much worse problem with many teachers calling their work-life "unsustainable." The joint hearing of the Texas House Public Education Committee and the Texas House Higher Education...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Roadhouse debuts new candle scented like its popular honey cinnamon butter
(WSET) — If you love Texas Roadhouse this announcement is for you. On Monday, the restaurant chain took to social media to share a brand-new product for those who love its signature rolls and honey cinnamon butter. If you were hoping for the homemade butter to be sold in-store,...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas restaurants facing challenges between inflation and increasing customer demand
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Restaurant Association says restaurant owners are doing their best to operate amid inflation and growing customer demand. The association says 67% of restaurant owners don't have enough employees to meet demand, despite having raised their wages, 81% say their labor costs are higher now than when the pandemic started, and 86% say their food and beverage costs are also higher.
news4sanantonio.com
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
news4sanantonio.com
Flight records: private plane used in Martha's Vineyard flight was set to fly to Delaware
SAN ANTONIO - Just hours after Bexar County officials announced an investigation into the transport of migrants from San Antonio to Martha's Vineyard, the plane used in that trip was scheduled to revisit the Alamo City. This time, the plane would come to Kelly Field, fly to Florida for a...
news4sanantonio.com
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
news4sanantonio.com
Life changing adventures in Hawaii
Hawaii has always been a favorite vacation destination, but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are not found in any guidebook? President & CEO of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority John de Fries joins us to share the details. For more information: GoHawaii.com.
news4sanantonio.com
VIDEO: Driver dead after semi-truck flies off highway overpass, bursts into flames
ALLEN, Texas - A truck driver is killed when a tractor trailer drove off an overpass outside Dallas. The truck landed on a service road below and burst into flames. And the whole thing was caught on video. Nothing could prepare what Anthony Reid and his wife Renee witnessed. "It...
