news4sanantonio.com
Woman shot in the leg by stray bullet while sitting at East Side park, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is recovering after being shot in the leg at an East Side park. Police were called out around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to Methodist Converse Emergency Center off Mallard Meadow after a woman walked in with a gunshot wound to the back of her leg. The...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect who allegedly stabbed 2 people in random attacks on Southeast Side identified
SAN ANTONIO - The man who was arrested Monday for allegedly stabbing several people on the Southeast Side has been identified. Gregorio Cantu, 23, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon . The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South...
news4sanantonio.com
Fourth suspect arrested in deadly shooting of man outside Northeast Side hookah bar
SAN ANTONIO - A fourth suspect in the deadly shooting of a man outside a Northeast Side hookah bar back in May has been arrested. Arturo Alan Reyes, 20, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in the shooting death of Takhai Charles Michael, 20. Police had...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
news4sanantonio.com
Three women, child not hurt after home hit by dozens of bullets in targeted attack
SAN ANTONIO - Police found several dozen shell casings in the street after witnesses say a group of men shot up a house on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at a home off Waverly Avenue near N. General McMullen Drive. Police said a total of 50...
news4sanantonio.com
Two men stabbed multiple times during random attacks on Southeast Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed several people on the Southeast Side. The incident happened around just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South New Braunfels Avenue and East Southcross Boulevard near the H-E-B. Police said a man in his 60s was changing out...
news4sanantonio.com
Motorcyclist slams into concrete barrier after losing control along North Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Traffic was at a standstill for about 45 minutes after a motorcycle accident on the North Side. The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near Vance Jackson Road. Police said a man on a motorcycle lost control and slammed into a concrete ramp. A...
news4sanantonio.com
Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
news4sanantonio.com
Madness ensues after parents rushed to Jefferson High School’s lockdown
SAN ANTONIO - Unsubstantiated reports of a shooting at Jefferson High School on Monday afternoon led officers to lock down campus and investigate. It also briefly turned into a brawl between some parents and police - with one man now in the hospital. "We received an anonymous call through SAPD...
news4sanantonio.com
A nonprofit is looking to give a car for free to a single parent, find out how to apply
SAN ANTONIO — If you're a single parent in need of a free car we know someone who might be able to help!. A local nonprofit is seeking out applicants and they need them quickly. Samantha Hernandez said it’s the moment that help change her life. “I was...
news4sanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday
SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
news4sanantonio.com
Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
news4sanantonio.com
DOL: Central Texas BBQ restaurant operator illegally gave employee tips to managers
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) says it's recovered over $200,000 in back wages for over 200 workers from a company that runs multiple barbeque restaurants in the Central Texas area. According to the DOL, Black’s Barbecue Inc., Kent Black’s Lockhart Barbecue Inc., and New Braunfels...
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
news4sanantonio.com
Comal ISD announces lone finalist for its superintendent
SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD has just announced the lone finalist for its superintendent. John E. Chapman III has begun the 21-day waiting period for negotiations which is state mandated before he could transition to becoming the district’s official superintendent. “We took the superintendent search for Comal ISD...
news4sanantonio.com
More than 20 employers look to hire veterans at virtual job fair
SAN ANTONIO - The Disabled American Veterans and Recruit-Military will host a virtual all-veterans job fair. More than 20 employers are actively seeking the unique talents of America's veterans to fill positions in a range of industries, from construction to medical, to administrative and logistics. The virtual fair runs Tuesday...
