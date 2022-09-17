ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 42-year-old man is now being charged with making a terroristic threat within a family/household. Pearcy Beard is accused of threatening to kill his 53-year-old ex-girlfriend, according to the San Antonio Police Department. “I was very terrified because in the past he has beaten me. I...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after helping his brother beat up an ex-boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested a local man they say helped his brother beat up his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend. 23-year-old Wayne Waldrop III is being charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to arrest documents, Waldrip’s brother is dating the victim's ex. The 20-year-old victim told officers he showed up at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Busy intersection in New Braunfels reopens after police incident at gas station

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A busy intersection near Canyon High School in New Braunfels is back open after an incident at a nearby gas station early Tuesday morning. The New Braunfels Police posted on Facebook at 5:13 a.m. that the intersection of Highway 46 South and Farm-to-Market 1101 or Freiheit Road is closed due to ongoing police activity.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SA Pets Alive issues Code Red; fosters urgently needed

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio animal lovers, your help is needed! SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one of the pets in their care, which will help to free up kennel space to give dogs set to be put down more time to find safe placement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio WWII veteran is wishing for 100 cards on his 100th birthday

SAN ANTONIO - A World War II veteran from San Antonio who is about to turn 100 years old has a unique wish. He's hoping to receive 100 cards for his 100th birthday. World War II Veteran, Army Air Force Sergeant Antonio Carrizales is wishing for the birthday cards in time for his actual 100th birthday, on September 25.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Schlitterbahn New Braunfels set to begin $4.9 million renovation project in October

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Schlitterbahn is scheduled to get nearly $5 million in renovations. According to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the award-winning water park will spend $4.9 million to demolish and replace the Festhaus at Schlitterbahn. The new 5.800-square-foot building will also feature restrooms and will begin construction on Oct. 24.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

CPS Energy, SAWS approve purchase of $202 million in generators

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System and CPS Energy have approved a plan to keep your water and power flowing in the next Winter freeze. The price tag is $202 million. SAWS will purchase both natural gas and diesel generators for 36 of its most crucial pumping stations. CPS Energy will operate the natural gas and diesel generators to keep water pumping during an outage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news4sanantonio.com

Comal ISD announces lone finalist for its superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – Comal ISD has just announced the lone finalist for its superintendent. John E. Chapman III has begun the 21-day waiting period for negotiations which is state mandated before he could transition to becoming the district’s official superintendent. “We took the superintendent search for Comal ISD...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More than 20 employers look to hire veterans at virtual job fair

SAN ANTONIO - The Disabled American Veterans and Recruit-Military will host a virtual all-veterans job fair. More than 20 employers are actively seeking the unique talents of America's veterans to fill positions in a range of industries, from construction to medical, to administrative and logistics. The virtual fair runs Tuesday...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

