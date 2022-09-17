Read full article on original website
Fantastic Fundraiser Look Out It’s Witches on the Water on Long Beach Island, NJ
It's a busy month coming up with two big events in October! October is Halloween time and it's also Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Two big events here in New Jersey and Townsquare Media will be involved in both Halloween and Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The question is how do you combine the two?
Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
Where to get the best pastries in New Jersey (Opinion)
With Wards Bakery closing after 98 years in Ocean City we have a bit of a pastry void in New Jersey. Perhaps McDonald's can fill it when they bring back their cheese danish. Possibly, but there are several other great options we can explore. For many the best part of...
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors
I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
It’s way too early for this to be happening in New Jersey (Opinion)
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Everywhere you shop. You wouldn't think Christmas would be that big a deal on Sept. 19 when it's pushing 90 degrees, but when I walked into Lowe's to buy a dishwasher, there it was, the first Christmas display of 2022 that I saw.
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
The World's Largest Go-Kart Track is Opening Soon in New Jersey
There have been some pretty big and exciting changes in New Jersey over the course of the past few years due to the highly anticipated opening of the American Dream in East Rutherford.
Wednesday NJ weather: Summer ends with one more nice, warm day
Happy last full day of summer. We are about to "fall" into fall, as the Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. And a strong cold front will lead to a big weather transition as the season changes. This forecast progresses from warmth on Wednesday, to rain on Thursday, to a chilly autumn wind on Friday.
Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
Popular NJ Chain Getting Ready To Bring Back Some Holiday Nostalgia
You'd Make sure your costume was planned out and scary as heck, figure out what house had the best candy, and of course the Halloween party you'd go to at school. There was just something different about that time of year wasn't there?. Well, get ready for a blast of...
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good
A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
