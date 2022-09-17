ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 1

Related
UPI News

Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers. The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ pizzeria closes its doors

I know what you're thinking. One pizzeria closing in New Jersey is no big deal. You can get pizza on almost every street corner of New Jersey, but some places are just different. One of these places has always been Montclair’s Bivio Pizzeria, which has been serving authentic Neapolitan pizza...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Fireworks Show#Heritage Day#Travel Destinations#Macy#Disney World
Beach Radio

Wednesday NJ weather: Summer ends with one more nice, warm day

Happy last full day of summer. We are about to "fall" into fall, as the Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. And a strong cold front will lead to a big weather transition as the season changes. This forecast progresses from warmth on Wednesday, to rain on Thursday, to a chilly autumn wind on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
Beach Radio

Yikes! This Haunted Attraction Will Scare You, It Scared Me in Jackson, NJ

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest is a great way to get a scare, too. We are getting ready for the Halloween season and there are two great "haunted" things in Ocean County. Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson and Scary Rotten Farms in Brick. There is one more that just scared me, it's creepy. You might like this if you like to get scared. I just went for the first time.
JACKSON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Seafood
Beach Radio

Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails

We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
ANIMALS
PhillyBite

The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ restaurant near entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure closes for good

A popular sub shop near the entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in the middle of New Jersey has served its last sandwich. And let this be a lesson to any budding business person in the Garden State — running a business and turning a profit even in an area where thousands of people flock practically every day, such as a giant theme park, is no easy task.
New Jersey 101.5

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy