ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 6

Super Star
4d ago

I sure hope this happens. DeSantis would destroy Newsom in a debate. Lil Cali boy will know real quick that he's not dealing with Auntie Nancy.

Reply
6
GO DAWGS
4d ago

Bring it on Newnuts! Bring Pelogsi with ya. Just don’t let her husband drive because he gets aweful thirsty real fast and may need a case of beer to make it to the debate

Reply
3
MyTYT
4d ago

Does numbnutz believe just because he's not opposed in CA. that the rest of the nation shares his vision ? DeSantis doesn't put a wet finger to the political wind to see which direction it is blowing , and would have pandering gavin doublespeaking like only Pelosi can. Putznutz would be left gargling his own jewels if these two squared off.

Reply
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him. According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.”
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
California Government
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Venezuelan#Democrats#Republicans#Vineyard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy