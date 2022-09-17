Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Saraya Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam Dynamite
AEW is Saraya’s house, as she made her debut at tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the former Paige make her debut, following the AEW Women’s Championship match as Britt Baker and her crew attacked Toni Storm and Athena. Saraya ran everyone out of the ring and stared off with Baker and the rest of the division. You can see clips from the segment below.
411mania.com
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
411mania.com
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
411mania.com
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
411mania.com
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
411mania.com
WWE Files For “NXT Global” And “NXT Europe” Trademarks
This past Friday, WWE submitted filings to trademark both “NXT Global” and “NXT Europe” for entertainment service purposes (via Fightful). After the hiatus for NXT UK, fans will see NXT Europe launch in January 2023. The filing descriptions read as follows:. Mark For: NXT EUROPE trademark...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s Grand Slam Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Penelope Ford & Kip Sabian def. Skye Blue & Shawn Dean. * Ortiz def....
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
411mania.com
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
411mania.com
Booker T on The NXT Logo Rebrand, Says Brand Should Stay Developmental
WWE introduced a new logo for NXT last week calling back to the Black & Gold era, and Booker T sees it as a way to get fans back who may have strayed. The company closed last week’s 2.0 anniversary episode with the reveal of the white and gold logo to replaced the “paint splash” logo of the last year, and that new graphic remained in place on this week’s show. Booker talked about the change and what he hopes for NXT going forward on a recent episode of the Hall of Fame; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
FOX Reportedly Airing WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special in October
FOX is getting extreme with WWE next month with a new special set to be aired, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the network will air WWE’s Top Ten Most Extreme Moments on the first weekend in October. The special will air in different timeslots in particular markets; the New York and Los Angeles airings are below:
411mania.com
Circle 6 Bite It You Scum Results 9.18.22: Atticus Cogar Defends World Title, More
Circle 6 held its latest show Bite It You Scum on Sunday featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:. * King Of Indies Qualifying Match: Viento def. Rey Horus. * Kody Lane...
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Hall’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite Review 9.21.22
Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York City, New York. It’s probably the biggest Dynamite of the year as we are in a stadium for Grand Slam. As expected, the show is going to be a huge one with a World Title match between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley for the vacant championship. Other than that, Swerve In Our Glory is defending the Tag Team Titles against the Acclaimed in an All Out rematch. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?
After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Appearance At AEW Grand Slam Rampage Taping
A new report has a spoiler on an appearance that took place at the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage. During the post-Dynamite taping, The Great Muta appeared at the show and got involved in Sting’s match at the taping. Sting was teaming with Darby Allin against the House of Black, and PWInsider reports that Muta made the save for Sting.
411mania.com
AEW News: PAC Retains All-Atlantic Title On Dynamite, FTR Confronted By Gunn Club
– PAC was able to retain his All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, though he had to use unsavory tactics to do so. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Cassidy after he nailed the challenger with the ring bell hammer, as you can see below:. – FTR are...
411mania.com
Eddie Edwards Talks “Having A Lot Of Fun” With Heel Turn
Eddie Edwards spoke recently with Dominic DeAngelo of Ad Free Shows and shared his thoughts on the changes to his in-ring character and what he expects from Bound For Glory (per Fightful). As Honor No More’s leading name, Edwards also discussed his appreciation for IMPACT’s show of faith in him. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
Comments / 0